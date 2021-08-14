PCB confirms England’s first cricket tour in 16 years | Cricket News







“The England men’s squad will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played on the

The New Zealand cricket team will also tour Pakistan for the first time in September after an 18-year hiatus, one of many tours that will further restore Pakistan’s image as a safe host for international matches.

The West Indies and Australia will also play in Pakistan for the next seven months.

Pakistan became a no-go area for international teams after a deadly attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009.

But a rapid improvement in security in recent years has led to the return of international cricket, with

England last toured Pakistan in 2005. In 2012 and 2015, Pakistan was to host England in the United Arab Emirates.

“The England men’s and women’s teams will arrive in Islamabad on October 9 and both teams will play Twenty20 internationals on October 14 and 15,” the PCB said.

The English women will also play three one-day internationals in the Pindi stadium on 17, 19 and 21 October.

Oct 9 – England men’s and women’s laces arrive

Oct 13 – Pakistani Women vs. English Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header)

Oct 14 – Pakistani Women vs. English Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header)

Oct 17 – Pakistan Women v England Women, 1st ODI

Oct 19 – Pakistan Women v England Women, 2nd ODI

