



MIDDLESEX CRICKET ENJOY TWO WEEKS OF REGIONAL YOUTH CRICKET Middlesexs regional head coaches have been busy for the past two weeks identifying and identifying potential county-age cricketers from over 160 boys attending the county’s regional youth cricket festival. The boys attending the county’s regional youth cricket festival were identified by the coaches and leaders from their respective boroughs while playing in the Middlesex Municipality’s match schedule. During the festival’s opening week, 20 under-9s spent 12 hours with highly experienced regional head coaches and participated in a wide variety of activities. Meanwhile, 52 under-12s from four regions took part in the inaugural Peter Lowrey Cup in a mix of 40-over, declaration and T20 matches contested to determine the regional winners. The four regions were the north, consisting of players from Hillingdon & Harrow, the south, consisting of inner-city London and Ealing, the west, consisting of Hounslow and Richmond, and the east, consisting of Barnet/Enfield & East London boroughs. After three competitive cricket days, the winners of the Peter Lowrey Cup under 12s were the East Region, pictured below. In week two, 40 under-10s spent time with Dan Housego, James Hewitt and Marc Broom, which featured interactive batting, video analysis and field sessions. The coaches also showed the boys game awareness, how to move in the field and how to influence and influence the results of games. 52 regional players under 14 took part in the inaugural David Todd Cup. The competition was won by the North Region, pictured below. Middlesex Cricket wanted to recognize the incredible service, dedication and dedication that both Peter and David have given to Middlesex youth cricket over more than 80 collective years, and the naming of these two new regional youth leagues seemed a more than fitting tribute to two outstanding volunteers.

