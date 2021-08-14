Jim Harbaugh details the progress of Michigan’s QB room





Jake Rudok. Wilton Speight. Shea Patterson. Joe Milton. Those names represent the starting quarterbacks Michigan has had in Week 1 of the season since 2015. A new name will be added to that list next month when Michigan takes on Western Michigan to start the season. Of all the years, the quarterback game was very sharp in the beginning. Really good, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh? told the media on Friday afternoon. The top of the quarterback room consists of Cade McNamara and five-star real-life freshman JJ McCarthy, followed by Texas Tech graduate Alan Bowman and Dan Villari. Harbaugh noted that McNamara and McCarthy have impressed, but McNamara is leading the way. During Big Ten Media Days, Harbaugh named McNamara the starting quarterback who stepped into fall camp and said McCarthy was fighting now that fall camp is underway and competition is getting fiercer, with McNamara and McCarthy pushing each other. Both Cade and JJ started really fast, no silence has come out of the gates. Cades ahead and he has so many of those competitive qualities. The ability to make all the throws, as well as the ability to get the ball into other people’s hands. Make others better, Harbaugh said. That’s probably the number one quarterback job when it comes to being that point guard. He insists, he insists on every detail, he is on every facet of the position in leadership, and so on. I don’t see him kneeling or breathing. Harbaugh said McCarthy has the same competitive fire as McNamara and continues to improve during his first year on campus. JJs have the same traits, really. He starts quickly and plays very well. Improve too. If you want to improve those skills of yours, you don’t have to win the whole game yourself, Harbaugh said. Every down, a man who distributes the ball to as many playmakers as we have in the backfield and in the wide receiver position. He’s taken on that and his growth has been exponential that way. It is well. While McNamara and McCarthy are at the top of the pack, Harbaugh said Villari and Bowman are playing very well and Bowman has a lot of time to work, has a lot of experience and it shows.

