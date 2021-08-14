Test 2: Siraj takes two, but Root gives England hope | Cricket

Left to the inability of the middle orders to build on their excellent work, India struck three times in the final session of the second day to slightly improve their slack strike on the second morning of the second Test at Lord’s on Friday. To make up . The peerless James Anderson was once again England’s standout bowler with a five wicket haul to narrow India down to 364 all. For India, Mohammed Siraj advanced early with two wickets in two balls and Mohammed Shami made an important breakthrough late in the day. However, worrying for the visitors, in good form England captain Joe Root sailed smoothly into the fold, hitting at 48 while England finished the day at 119/3, 245 runs behind.

After the England openers were rock hard in the first 14 overs, things started to happen in the post-tea session for India. Sibley redeployed his wicket by chipping a long ball on the pads in the air to the waiting short midwicket – a repeat of his Trent Bridge dismissal. The experiment with Haseeb Hameed also failed as the hosts’ top league problems persisted. Hameed made a comeback after being out of the team for nearly five years and missed a straight half volley from Siraj, playing inside the line of the ball. Siraj was the most impressive of the Indian bowlers. Fully charged, he continued to harass the in-form Carrot, knocking him on the pads a few times with sharp incoming balls. Captain Virat Kohlis’s only complaint will be of two wasted ratings, both from Root, urging the bowlers to go for it. By the 23rd, India had only one review left.

Siraj’s aggressive mood was no surprise. If a pace bowler playing in the game needed inspiration, it was right for them at the Lords Cricket Ground in the form of the legendary Anderson. After showing his mastery with the old ball on opening day, the England spearhead was absolutely brilliant with the second new ball on Friday to pick another five-wicket-haul (29-7-62-5). It was his 31st fifer, second most among fast bowlers after Sir Richard Hadlee who has 35, and his seventh at Lords, bringing his tally to the historic ground to 110. He had started his journey with Lords in 2003 with a 5/73 appearance against Zimbabwe. More than 18 years later, Anderson is still producing the goods. In the process, according to ESPNCricinfo, he became the oldest pacer in 70 years to pick a fifer in Test cricket.

Given the quality of Anderson’s bowling, India would have struggled to exceed the 350 run had it not been for some useful lower order contributions. The visitors pushed the total to 364 thanks to Ravindra Jadeja, who again proved his worth with a hit of 40. The left-handed batsman first added 49 runs with Pant and then 26 runs with Ishant Sharma. The day started at 276 to three, India was quite a partnership away from taking England out of the game. Such a strong platform is known to cause successful teams to completely bury their opponent under a bunch of runs. But the visitors lost the advantage within seven balls after the start of the second day of play.

Opener KL Rahul, who resumed at 127, played a loose drive on Ollie Robinson to offer a simple catch on cover on the second ball of the day. Anderson made sure Ajinkya Rahane didn’t hurt England either by letting him catch him slipping with a signature outswinger. In a masterful display he took two more wickets. It was fitting that he capped off his five-wicket haul with a perfect outswinger for Jasprit Bumrah, the bowler who is one of the contenders to take the mantle of fast bowling.

When Bumrah started proceedings for India with the new ball, the template was right in front of him. Anderson reaped the rewards by bowling in the hallway, throwing 66% at good length, 24 at full length, penetrating the batsmen constantly. The Indian pacesetter started well but the early breakthroughs did not come. From his first five-over spell, there were three girls. Ishant wasn’t at his best, but Siraj built up the pressure with two wickets in two balls.

England captain Root and opener Rory Burns did well to weather the early storm. The two broke the shackles with a flurry of boundaries, five in six balls, in the 27th and 28th overs.

Burns broke Siraj’s stranglehold with three fours, an off-drive followed by two pull shots, to take England’s tally over 50. Root chose two borders next to Ishants and forced Kohli to fall back on Bumrah. He threw an excellent line, but Root was up to the challenge and helped England collect 100 runs in the 38th over. Mohammad Shami gave India the breakthrough when he nailed Burns for the wicket to end the 85-run partnership.