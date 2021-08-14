Michigan Football 2021 Season Predictions by Game





Now that fall camp is in full swing, we’re starting to get a sense of what Michigan could be this year. While it will be hard to sled to recover after a dying 2-4 campaign in 2020, the Wolverines have a lot going for them. For most of the off season I said 8-4 would be my season forecast as far as the last record, with a good chance of 7-5 if the corn and blue don’t come out of the gates on all cylinders. After some conversations both on and off the record, I feel more optimistic about the team, but that doesn’t mean the last line will be much different, if at all. Following on from some of the rules I made in my 10 Bold Predictions, here are my latest game-by-game predictions ahead of the season. These are of course subject to change once the season actually starts. List Everything Steve Clinkscale Said About Michigan Football At Fall Camp









Week 1: West Michigan (September 4)

There’s no reason this shouldn’t be a significant win for Michigan football unless none of the pieces on either side of the ball come together. If Michigan looks like it did a year ago, this could be a struggle. College football isn’t static though, the Wolverines are still brimming with talent, this is still a massive mismatch and the corn and blues roll comfortably. Forecast Michigan 42 – WMU 13 Week 2: Washington (September 11)

Michigan has no time to rest with a primetime matchup against Washington in Week 2. Currently ESPN FPI kind of prefers the Wolverines over the Huskies, and because I’ve had a warm-up game and I’m home in front of a packed crowd , I think the corn and blue get this done, perhaps wrongly starting the hype train. Forecast Michigan 31 – Washington 24 Week 3: NIU (September 18)

By all accounts, this is the easiest game on the schedule. NIU is not a good team right now and while there could be a chance of disappointment after an emotional win, Michigan continues to roll. Forecast Michigan 52 – NIU 7 Week 4: Rutgers (September 25)

Rutgers has improved a lot, as we saw last year, but the Scarlet Knights are not there yet. This will be a lot more of a struggle than it has been in regular years, but not the triple OT version we saw in 2020. Fans will be uncomfortable, but the Wolverines improve to 4-0. Forecast Michigan 35 – Rutgers 27 Week 5: in Wisconsin (October 2)

Michigan hasn’t won at Madison since 2001. Even though the Badgers weren’t a good team a year ago, they still smothered the Wolverines in the worst home loss ever at The Big House. This game will be more competitive, but Michigan isn’t there yet, while Wisconsin keeps the home streak alive against the corn and blue. Forecast Wisconsin 31 – Michigan 21 Week 6: In Nebraska (October 9)

A second straight road race in a tough environment will be tough for Michigan, especially if he comes after a loss. Still, I haven’t seen anything from Scott Frosts Cornhuskers to suggest they will come out with a win against one of the tougher teams. Still, Michigan has not won at Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Forecast Michigan 24 – Nebraska 23 Week 8: Northwest (October 23)

Northwestern is getting a lot of hype, and it’s been deserved since the Wildcats have won the Big Ten West for two of the last three seasons. However, they have lost much of their staff and defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz. This is not the same Northwest team from years past and it is a home game for Michigan. Forecast Michigan 42 – Northwest 21 Week 9: At Michigan State (October 30)

Michigan wasn’t supposed to lose to MSU last year, but a weird fact in life is that Jim Harbaugh has won only once at home against the Spartans while playing both road games. The Wolverines are out for revenge and manage to get it in an uneasy victory Forecast Michigan 22 – MSU 16 Week 10: Indiana (Nov 6)

Indiana defeated Michigan for the first time since 1987 last year, and the Hoosiers return most of their Big Ten East runner-up team. They won’t go under the radar anymore, but the fact that Michigan had a tough game against rival Michigan State the week before, and with this the week before Penn State, could cause a week of disappointment. Forecast Indiana 31 – Michigan 28 Week 11: at Penn State (November 13)

Several things could be true: I may think Penn State is overrated and I also think this will be an incredibly difficult game for the Wolverines. While I think Michigan will be vastly improved and rolling now, this particular game is going to be tough for the corn and blues. Still, I feel like they’re getting one between Wisconsin and Penn State. This one is more likely. Forecast Michigan 31 – Penn State 21 Week 12: in Maryland (November 20)

In my bold predictions last month, I said Michigan will get one game it shouldn’t and lose one it shouldn’t. Some may think Indiana isn’t, but my money is in Maryland. It’s another road race and it takes place the week before The Game. Not to mention that the Terps are brimming with talent. I saw this game go sideways from the start and take all the wind out of the sails the Wolverines could fight the following week. Forecast Maryland 35 – Michigan 21 Week 13: Ohio State (November 27)

Let’s not pretend Ohio State doesn’t have any question marks going into the season. It will have to replace half of its team and start a new quarterback. But that’s the start of the season. The Buckeyes will now be rolling. I’ve long said I can’t predict Michigan vs. OSU to win until I see it. That will remain so. Forecast Ohio State 42 – Michigan 31

