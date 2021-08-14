What Brad Stevens Said About the Celtics’ Free Agent Transfers

The Celtics made things official with a few players on Friday.

The contracts of point guard Dennis Schroder, center Enes Kanter and forward Sam Hauser were all official, the Celtics announced Friday.

Schroder is clearly the biggest name of Celtics transfers this offseason. The point guard is said to have agreed to a $5.9 million one-year deal with the Celtics on Tuesday. However, that deal is significantly less than the $84 million four-year extension he turned down from the Lakers last season.

While Schroder’s only season in LA wasn’t the best (he averaged 15.4 points per game on 43.7/33.5/84.8 shootings), he joins the Celtics just two seasons after finishing second. finished in the Sixth Man of the Year voting with the Thunder.

Over the past five seasons, Schroder’s averaged at least 15 points per game in each of them, and scored 19.4 points per game with the Hawks in the 2017-18 season.

So, with all that in mind, it seems like the Celtics are seeing Schroder for a bargain. Brad Stevens, Celtics president of basketball operations, is pleased with Schroder.

“We are very excited to welcome Dennis and his family to Boston,” Stevens said in a statement. “Dennis is a high-level player and competitor who has consistently influenced winning with his play on both sides of the field.”

Kanter is the other NBA veteran to have signed the Celtics so far this season. This won’t be Kanter’s first stint in Boston either. The Center played with the Celtics for the 2019-20 season, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 boards in approximately 17 minutes per game.

After that season, Kanter was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers, where he averaged 11.2 points and 11 rebounds per game last year.

Kanter and the Celtics reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum, making it another potential bargain deal that Stevens could be happy with.

“Enes has a unique ability to score as well as rebound,” said Stevens. “In addition to his contributions on the field, he is a great teammate. We are delighted that he has chosen to return to Boston.”

Hauser and the Celtics agreed on a two-way deal meaning he will split time between the Celtics and their G-League partner, the Maine Celtics this season.

Hauser, who was an undrafted free agent, currently plays for the Celtics in the Summer League. He averages 9.7 points per game as he shoots 40% from 3-point territory over three games, including a 21-point game on Thursday.

The 23-year-old forward joins the Celtics after scoring 16 points per game with Virginia last season. While his only season with Virginia (he played with Marquette three years earlier) wasn’t enough to get him to work, Hauser loves where he is now.

“I was not called up, of course,” Hauser told reporters. “When the draft ended, Boston called and they said, ‘We’re going to offer you a two-way rate,’ and I have 10 minutes to decide.”

“They said I had a really good training,” Hauser added. “They said they weren’t sure if I was within their reach or not in the draft. But I ended up here, so kind of a blessing in disguise, I guess. So I’m happy with the fit. And I’m glad I’m in Boston.”

The 23-year-old forward could be the only rookie under a contract with the Celtics this season. The Celtics can still sign Yam Madar, who they chose in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, and Juhann Begarin, who they chose in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, but they are currently at the maximum of 15 players under contract on the active roster. Both players are also currently under contract with teams in Europe, which will likely require the Celtics to buy them out of their deals in order to sign them.

Schroder, Kanter and Hauser are just some of the additions the Celtics have made this season. Boston has also been traded for Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Kriss Dunn and Bruno Fernando.