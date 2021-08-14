UNMUKT CHAND SIGNS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET





Captain of India’s U-19 World Cup winning team in 2012 will be featured in “Cricket for the Community” match-up for Minor League Cricket’s Strikers this weekend

Chand signs with Major League Cricket to be part of the game’s long-term development in the United States Minor League Cricket is pleased to announce that Unmukt Chand, captain of India’s victorious U-19 World Cup team in 2012, has signed with the Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season. Chand was featured in the Indian Premier League and scored more over 4500 runs in List A cricket. Chand will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings this Saturday, August 14 at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in Morgan Hill, CA in a Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship hosted by SLING TV match-up. Chand, 28, has moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and has signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket to support the development of the game in the United States by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers. “I am excited to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket,” Chand said. “I am delighted to have the opportunity, starting this weekend, to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket and help the sport grow locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen an impressive passion for the game of cricket.” This Saturday morning’s Strikers vs. Lashings match, which starts at 10am PST, is part of a special Cricket for the Community Day” on Morgan Hill and is free to all fans. The Community Day of Cricket will feature a double headline of Minor League Cricket games along with the opportunity for fans to meet and greet international star cricketers, enjoy food from local food trucks, music and other entertainment. After the Strikers’ morning game with the Lashings, the East Bay Blazers will take on the San Diego Surf Riders with first ball scheduled for 3 p.m. PST. Multiple international cricketers including Rusty Theron, Elmore Hutchinson and Saurabh Netravalkar of the US national team along with Shehan Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka are expected to play during the day. The Morgan Hill action takes place during the third weekend of matches of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship, the most comprehensive competition ever in American cricket history. The tournament represents a new dawn for the sport in the United States, with 27 participating teams competing across 218 games scheduled in 21 cities nationwide, culminating in a finals weekend on October 2-3. The total prize pool of $250,000 for the league represents the largest scholarship ever offered in American cricket. The Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for 27 city teams from across the United States, launched this summer. More than 200 matches will take place in 26 locations, with more than 400 players. Minor League Cricket will provide a fundamental structure for United States cricket and provide a pathway to Major League Cricket and the United States National Team for the best players in the country.

