Wheaton North high school football: Mark Forcucci leads the No. 9 Falcons





This season, No. 9 Wheaton North’s Ultimate Weapon: A Third Year Starting Quarterback. Holy Cross recruit Mark Forcucci was one of the keys to the Falcons 5-1 finish in the spring. He threw 919 yards with 12 touchdowns and only one interception during the shortened season. When you have that trigger man as a returnee, you feel like you have a shot at being pretty good, said Wheaton North coach Joe Wardynski. [Running back] Brayton Maske is also a man who played a lot as a sophomore and we have veterans back on the offensive line. The defense was very solid last year, so were optimistic. The Falcons were not ranked to start the spring. They opened with dominant wins against Glenbard North and Lake Park, then defeated district rival Wheaton Warrenville South, turning many heads. Wheaton North then lost 14-12 on the road at St. Charles North, but ended the season with a 16-7 win against congressional heavyweight Batavia. We knew going into spring that we had a very talented group of guys, Forcucci said. But I think it was just a little bit with COVID, we got a longer time than usual to build camaraderie with each other and build chemistry. That really helped a lot. We just wanted to take all that momentum into this season. Wide receiver Seth Kortenhoeven and tight end Casey Morrison are both returning starters and three veterans are back on the offensive line: senior Greg Fotinopoulos, senior Adrian Hible and junior Nathaniel Stevens. Wheaton North’s Mark Forcucci (5) at practice. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times The Falcons will enter the season as the favorites in the DuKane Conference for the first time in recent memory. We havent talked about that too much, Wardynski said. The children are self-confident and feel well where we stand. But last year we had some exciting games that could have gone either way. Certainly weren’t in a position to look past anyone. But it’s better to have high expectations than to feel like you have to scramble to put things together to have a good year. Four starters return to defense for Wheaton North, which held four of its six opponents to seven points or less last year. The win against Batavia to close out the season was at NIU. It was as close as any team in the state had something akin to a playoff atmosphere. It definitely felt as close to a playoff game as you could get back then, Forcucci said. That was good for us, getting that little bit of experience. By overthrowing Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South, the Falcons have earned some respect. The program has a rich history, winning state titles in 1980, 1982 and 1987. People have certainly thought differently about us now, Maske said. I feel like I’m getting a little more respect now as a Wheaton North footballer than before. WHEATON NORTH SCHEDULE August 27 at Downers Grove South Sept 3 vs. Providence September 10 in Batavia September 17 vs. St. Charles North Sep 24 vs. Lake Park October 1 in Glenbard North October 8 in Wheaton Warrenville South October 15 in Geneva October 22 in St. Charles East

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/8/13/22622919/wheaton-north-high-school-football-mark-forcucci The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos