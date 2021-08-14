Field hockey games to watch | Sport

Hockey is a sport where the elite stays that way more often than not one year.

Schools like Mount Abraham, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Stowe, and Burr and Burton seem to be on the hunt for a title every year.

Teams in the Rutland Herald coverage area would be happy to meet that high standard. One of the teams, Otter Valley, was just in the Division II state championship game in 2019.

Let’s take a look at some matchups to watch this fall for the four teams in the Herald coverage area, Otter Valley, Rutland, Fair Haven and Springfield.

BF in Springfield, 9/3

Springfield is a program that wants to build something. Taking on a rival team that has built something great will only help them in that process.

Bellows Falls is the first team on the Cosmos schedule, so they will immediately see what it takes to be an elite program in the state.

While Springfield will be the clear underdog, they will learn a lot along the way.

It’s also a rivalry in the neighborhood.

Rutland at OV, 9/9

Of Rutland County’s three field hockey teams, these are the two strongest historically, so the rivalry factor is always there.

Rutland struggled in the shortened season last year, but most teams would be on the schedule with Bellows Falls, Windsor and BBA. I expect they will have a more successful fall in 2021.

Otter Valley was in the middle of the Division II team in 2020, but the Otters have enough talent coming back this fall to take a leap.

Both teams are motivated enough to prove something, which makes for a great matchup.

Springfield at FHU, 9/15

This will be their second of two matchups this fall, as Springfield will face Fair Haven twice in the first three games.

These are two clubs looking for a consistent winner, so both would like to build some momentum in the early season and take the win here.

Public transport at FHU 9/29

Under coach Allison Resnick, Fair Haven tries to lay the foundation for a successful program.

It’s nice to have moments when you see some of that hard work paying off and the Slaters had one of those last fall when they tied Otter Valley in a game in October.

They played two more times in 2020, both Otter wins, but Fair Haven will remember that draw.

This will be the first of two encounters between the provincial rivals.

BBA in Rutland, 10/4

Rutland and BBA have played numerous competitive field hockey games over the years, so this one is always circled on the schedule.

The Bulldogs have been the more successful of the two programs in recent years, making trips to the D-II title game twice in three years, but outside of an abnormal season last year, Rutland was no slouch on his own.

By this point in the season, both rivals will have a good idea where they are and how their stretch run will go.

FHU in Granville, 10/6

One thing we missed last fall due to the COVID situation in the region was state matchups.

Fair Haven and Granville are a short trip across the New York border, along NY-22A, from each other and they will meet in early October for a non-competition game.

The Golden Horde plays in New York’s ultra-competitive Adirondack-Wasaren League, meaning the Slaters will meet a team as tried and tested as they come.

This is a nice change of pace matchup for Fair Haven as it enters the regular season home stretch.

Public transport at Middlebury, 10/7

As someone who has covered the game, I know firsthand how intense the playoff matchup between these two schools was last fall.

It took two overtimes for anyone to score, but Ryleigh LaPorte sent her team to the next round with the winner of the game.

Hard fought losses like that sting and I’m sure that feeling didn’t go away easily for the Tigers.

There was only one Otter senior on that 2020 team, so the cast of characters could be largely the same when the regular-season rematch takes place in October, this time in Tiger territory.

adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com