The 2021 Notre Dame Football captains bring quantity and quality





SOUTH BEND Notre Dame football’s two-delayed captain’s announcement finally took shape on the third attempt, even if the final rescheduled reveal Friday was a little later than promised. Irish head coach Brian Kelly has suggested it’s worth the wait. I think I can say with confidence that this is the deepest group of leaders I’ve had here, the 12-year-old Irish head coach said last Saturday. This is reflected in the fact that seven captains were chosen to lead the 2021 Irish, tying the 2019 and 2017 Notre Dame squads to the school’s captaincy record. Two juniors returning Kyren Williams and safety’s Kyle Hamilton join senior center Jarrett Patterson and four fifth-year players. They include defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White and wide receiver Avery Davis. Some recruiting hype trivia only former five star prospect Hamilton out of seven was not a three star recruit per Rivals.com coming out of high school. Just really good leaders, Kelly said, respected, carry the standard of what our program is about. The big picture of Notre Dame:Analysis: Five storylines pointing to Notre Dame living up to its preseason hype Practice Observations:Marist Liufau leads list of notable performances from Notre Dame football training The Irish had a day off on Friday, but the training camp continues on Saturday with the seventh session this month overall and the second in full blocks. Ranked seventh in the preseason coaches poll, Notre Dame will open the season on September 5 in the state of Florida. ALL-TIME NOTRE DAME CAPTAINS 2021: Avery Davis, Kyle Hamilton, Kurt Hinish, Jarrett Patterson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White, Kyren Williams 2020: Ian Book, Robert Hainsey, Shaun Crawford, Daelin Hayes, Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2019: Ian Book, Jalen Elliott, Chris Finke, Alohi Gilman, Robert Hainsey, Khalid Kareem, Julian Okwara 2018: Alex Bars, Sam Mustipher, Tyler Newsome, Drue Tranquill 2017: Josh Adams, DeShone Kizer, Greer Martini, Mike McGlinchey, Nyles Morgan, Quenton Nelson, Drue Tranquill, Austin Webster 2016: Torii Hunter Jr., Mike McGlinchey, James Onwualu, Isaac Rochell 2015: Sheldon Day, Matthias Farley, Nick Martin, Joe Schmidt, Jaylon Smith 2014: Austin Collinsworth, Sheldon Day, Nick Martin, Cam McDaniel 2013: Zack Martin, TJ Jones, Bennett Jackson 2012: Manti Teo, Kapron Lewis-Moore, Zack Martin, Tyler Eifert 2011: Harrison Smith 2010: game-by-game 2009: Jimmy Clausen, Kyle McCarthy, Eric Olsen, Scott Smith 2008: David Bruton, Maurice Crum Jr., David Grimes 2007: Tom Zbikowski, Travis Thomas, John Carlson, John Sullivan, Maurice Crum Jr. 2006: Brady Quinn, Tom Zbikowski, Travis Thomas 2005: Brady Quinn, Brandon Hoyte 2004: Mike Goolsby, Ryan Grant, Carlyle Holiday, Justin Tuck 2003: Darrell Campbell, Vontez Duff, Omar Jenkins, Jim Molinaro 2002: Arnaz Battle, Sean Mahan, Gerome Sapp, Shane Walton 2001: Rocky Boiman, David Givens, Grant Irons, Anthony Weaver 2000: Anthony Denman, Jabari Holloway, Grant Irons, Dan OLeary 1999: Jarious Jackson 1998: Bobbie Howard, Kory Minor, Mike Rosenthal 1997: Melvin Dansby, Ron Powlus, Allen Rossum 1996: Lyron Cobbins, Marc Edwards, Ron Powlus 1995: Paul Grasmanis, Ryan Leahy, Derrick Mayes, Shawn Houten, Dusty Zeigler 1994: Lee Becton, Justin Goheen, Brian Hamilton, Ryan Leahy 1993: Jeff Burris, Tim Ruddy, Aaron Taylor, Bryant Young 1992: Demetrius DuBose, Rick Mirer 1991: Rodney Culver 1990: Mike Heldt, Todd Lyght, Ricky Watters, Chris Zorich 1989: Ned Bolcar, Anthony Johnson, Tony Rice 1988: Ned Bolcar, Mark Green, Andy Heck 1987: Chuck Lanza, Byron Spruell 1986: Mike Kovaleski 1985: Tony Furjanic, Mike Larkin, Allen Pinkett, Tim Scannell 1984: Mike Golic, Joe Johnson, Larry Williams 1983: Blair Kiel, Stacey Torani 1982: Phil Carter, Dave Duerson, Mark Zavagnin 1981: Bob Crable, Phil Carter 1980: Bob Crable, Tom Gibbons, John Scully 1979: Ferguson Vacancies, Tim Foley, Dave Waymer 1978: Bob Golic, Jerome Heavens, Joe Montana 1977: Ross Browner, Terry Eurick, Willie Fry, Steve Orsini 1976: Mark McLane, Willie Fry 1975: Ed Bauer, Jim Stock 1974: Tom Clements, Greg Collins 1973: Dave Casper, Frank Pomerico, Mike Townsend 1972: John Dampeer, Greg Marx 1971: Walt Patulski, Tom Gatewood 1970: Larry DiNardo, Tim Kelly 1969: Bob Olson, Mike Oriard 1968: George Kunz, Bob Olson 1967: Bob (Rocky) Bleier 1966: Jim Lynch 1965: Phil Sheridan 1964: Jim Carroll 1963: Bob Lehmann 1962: Mike Lind 1961: Norb Roy, Nick Buonicontic 1960: Myron Pottios 1959: Ken Adamson 1958: Al Ecuyer, Chuck Puntillo 1957: Dick Prendergast, Ed Sullivan 1956: Jim Morse 1955: Ray Lemeki 1954: Paul Matz, Dan Shannon 1953: Don Penza 1952: Jack Alessandrini 1951: Jim Mutscheller 1950: Jerry Groom 1949: Leon Hart, Jim Martin 1948: Bill Fischer 1947: George Connor [1945:FrankDancewicz[1945:FrankDancewicz 1944: Pat Filley 1943: Pat Filley 1942: George Murphy 1941: Paul Lillis 1940: Spleen Piepul 1939: Johnny Kelly 1938: Jim McGoldrick 1937: Joe Zwers 1936: Bill Smith, John Lautar 1935: Joe Sullivan 1934: Dom Vairo 1933: Hugh Devore, Tom Gorman 1932: Paul Host 1931: Tommy Yarro 1930: Tom Conley 1929: John Law 1928: Fred Miller 1927: John Smith 1926: Gene Edwards, Tom Hearden 1925: Clem Crowe 1924: Adam Walsh 1923: Harvey Brown 1922: Glen Carberry 1921: Eddie Anderson 1920: Frank Coughlin 1919: Leonard Material 1918: Leonard Material 1917: Jim Phelan 1916: Stan Cofall 1915: Freeman Fitzgerald 1914: Keith Jones 1913: Knute Rockne 1912: Charles (Gus) Doraisi 1911: Luke Kelly 1910: Ralph Dimmick 1909: Howard Edwards 1908: Harry Miller 1907: Dom Callicrate 1906: Bob Bracken 1905: Pat Beacom 1904: Frank Shaughnessy 1903: Louis (Red) Salmon 1902: Louis (Red) Salmon 1901: Al Fortin 1900: John Farley 1899: Jack Mullen 1898: Jack Mullen 1897: Jack Mullen 1896: Frank E. Hering 1895: Dan Casey 1894: Frank Keough 1893: Frank Keough 1892: Pat Coady 1889: Edward Prudhomme 1888: Edward Prudhomme 1887: Henry Luhn MORE SEASON CAPTAINS Triple captain: Jack Mullen (1897-99) Two-time captain: Leonard Bahan (1918-19); Ned Bolcar (1988-1989); Ian Book (2019-20); Phil Carter (1981-1982); Bob Crable (1980-1981); Maurice Crum Jr. (2007-08); Sheldon Day (2014-15); Pat Filley (1943-1944); Willie Fry (1976-1977); Robert Hainsey (2019-20); Grant Irons (2000-01); Frank Keough (1893-1894); Ryan Leahy (1994-1995); Nick Martin (2014-15); Zack Martin (2012-13); Mike McGlinchey (2016-17); Bob Olson (1968-1969); Ron Powlus (1996-1997); Edward Prudhomme (1888-1889); Brady Quinn (2005-06); Louis Red Salmon (1902-1903); Travis Thomas (2006-07); Drue Quietly (2017-18); Tom Zbikowski (2006-07) Follow NDInsider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @ehansenNDI

