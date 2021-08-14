Boston College Football Opponents Previews: NC State

I’ve always considered NC State to be a benchmark game for Boston College every year.

Other than the years when BC was very down, NC State generally represents one of those 50/50 matchups that are crucial to BC’s overall record, and NC State will likely battle BC in the middle tier of the ACC perpetually.

A running joke about NC State is their annual ranking as a sleeping giant in the ACC, and their fans stunned when they lose to Boston College (despite the fact that more often than not we’ve had the upper hand since they joined the ACC).

However, the script has been reversed slightly this year; BC is the team that comes in with media hype and reputation as a team on the rise. BC fans will see this as a big early season game that the Eagles should win if they are going to push for the 8-10 win season that fans crave.

But NC State will be a tough test for the Eagles.

The Wolfpack had a strong year going 8-3 during the regular season, with victories over #24 Pitt and #21 Liberty. Their three losses were all quite respectable, against two ranked teams (UNC and Miami), as well as in their bowl game against Kentucky.

In the preseason media poll, NC State was tied to finish 2nd in the ACC Atlantic, just ahead of BC in the #3 spot. So you get the idea – these could be two fairly evenly matched teams.

The BC-NC State game comes at a crucial time for the Eagles this year. After a three-game slate that most people think BC should handle pretty easily to start the season, they then host Missouri and then make the difficult trek to Clemson.

After a week of goodbyes, BC will then host NC State, likely on a 3-2 or 4-1 record, with the State game potentially setting the tone for the rest of the year.

Let’s take a look at the tape’s story for that matchup:

Previous results

BC is always 10-7 against the Wolfpack, including a 45-24 win in the final tilt in 2019. That match was one of those moments when it came together and was beautiful for Steve Addazios’ team, with AJ Dillon rushing for 223 yards and three touchdowns as BC ran all over NC State, totaling 429 rushing yards.

BC is 9-6 against NC State in the ACC era, with the first two matchups between the teams taking place in 1936 and 1937.

Coaching

Returning for his ninth season at the helm of NC State, Dave Doeren offers arguably one of the better examples in the country of a mid-tier program taking a patient approach with their head coach, and it’s paying off.

After starting its NC State run with records of 3-9, 8-5, 7-6 and 7-6, the Wolfpack has put in some pretty impressive numbers in three out of four years since:

2017: 9-4 (6-2 ACC)

2018: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)

2019: 4-8 (1-7 ACC)

2020: 8-4 (7-3 ACC)

Remarkably, Doeren has risen to 2nd place on the NC States overall win list, with an all-time 55-45 record with the Pack.

This offseason, he signed a two-year extension to keep him at NC State until 2025.

insult

Last season, NC State was mid-Pack (ha!) in the ACC in team attack, averaging 32.7 points per game in conference play.

They had some instability at the quarterback, with then-sophomore Devin Leary sustaining an injury that limited him to just four games. But Bailey Hockman stepped in and led NC State to a powerful passing attack, throwing 23 touchdowns on the year to finish third in conference play.

Hockman has switched to Middle Tennessee State, but NC State fans hope Leary’s return will be an upgrade on the QB position. Leary was strong in limited playing time last year, throwing 890 yards and 8 touchdowns over the course of 4 games before getting injured.

During NC States’ 2019 dumpster fire season, Leary was pushed into the QB role as a red shirt freshman. While the results weren’t great overall for most of the season, he threw three touchdown passes against BC in a losing effort. Leary has great arm strength and accuracy, and should be able to use the excellent WR corps of the NC States.

Emeka Emezie, Devin Carter and Thayer Thomas, three of the NC States’ top receivers, are all back. Thomas is a big threat as the final receiver, while you can expect Emezie to stretch the field. The mix of strong returning receivers and a potential upgrade at QB means the NC State passing offense should once again be one of the league’s best.

NC State loses one starter on the offense in guard Joe Sculthorpe, but regains four from a unit that was good enough in 2020.

The Packs running game had improved from the mess of 2019, but it wasn’t good enough to make it to the top half of the league in most stat categories – like BC, this was a team that relied a lot more on the passing game .

But like BC (and perhaps to an even greater degree), NC State expects the run game to increase this year and be a bigger factor as they bring back their three leading rushers — including a returning sophomore who is expected to star.

Zonovan Knight, who ran for 7 touchdowns and 640 yards last year, returns to lead the running back and was voted all-ACC preseason. If Knight can live up to those expectations, and give Leary an upgrade at QB, NC State should have a more balanced attack that has no trouble racking up points.

Defense

NC State returns nine starters from their so-so defense in 2020, putting in 31.3 points and 432 yards per game (actually pretty similar to BC’s numbers). They did pretty well getting to the quarterback and bagging, but were otherwise vulnerable to a strong pass, giving up 263 yards per game and 18 air touchdowns.

Be on the lookout for their veteran linebacker corps of Drake Thomas, Isaiah Moore, and preseason all-ACC pick Payton Wilson, who will likely put pressure on the QB and make some big plays. David Hale rated NC States linebacker corps as the best in the ACC.

The pack added some transfers to bolster their defense in hopes of pushing it into the top half of the league, with Derek Pitts coming in from Marshall as cornerback, and Cory Durden and Cyrus Fagan transferring from Florida state.

Durden is a defensive tackle highly regarded at FSU who led 5 sacks along with the Noles in 2019, before having to sit out the 2020 season with both a shoulder injury and COVID.

Fagan, a safety, was a bit stuck in the depth chart at NC State, coming to the pack as a veteran, fifth-year senior who will compete for a starting spot.

Forecast

BC-NC State should be an interesting match-up between two teams that will see this game as a launch pad for their aspirations to at least be the team that shadows Clemson at the top of the ACC Atlantic.

What also makes this interesting is that both teams have good quarterbacks and receiving corps, with passing attacks likely to be the strength of their attack while raising some questions about defense, especially when it comes to giving up pieces. recruit.

This is a recipe for a high scoring barnburner on a cool October day at the Alumni Stadium, with both teams having a farewell week on October 9 and likely to set strong records in this match.

I love BC in this matchup, because in a battle of strength against strength BC seems to have a little bit more, with Phil Jurkovec and his receiving corps tapping for NC State, and with BC’s highly regarded offensive line hopefully pushing the game forward. The combination of the experienced star QB and the home advantage leads me to choose BC in this one.

Give me Boston College 38, NC State 34 in a fun game that will buzz fans and get excited for the possibilities in the second half of the season.