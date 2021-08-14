The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Lady Knights ice hockey team is off to a great start





PITTSTON, Dad. Ken Lee tries to rekindle interest in girls’ youth hockey. Years ago he coached a junior team The Lady Pirates when his daughter was playing. Now, with the support of the Revolution Ice Center in Pittston, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Lady Knights Hockey team is back on the ice with 13 new players learning the game and setting new goals for girls in this sport. “One of the pre-requisites for that was the level of support with the ice rink here. And what the Knights organization has given us has been tremendous, and we’re really excited about the fact that we now have 13 girls on the ice tonight a hockey game,” said Ken Lee. RELATED: Mount Carmel’s Girls Basketball Team Wins First State Championship On this night, a team from the Lehigh Valley traveled up the turnpike. It was action packed, based on instructions and the start of something special for girls around here. “Because it’s like girls hockey. We’re trying to be the first team to play in Wilkes-Barre,” said Alexa Rychwalski. “I’ve been playing for a long time, but I’ve only been able to play in a boys’ team and I’ve always had the feeling when they’re going to start a girls’ team. So I’m really excited to have this team,” said Marion Koester. Bobbi Fedele and Jordan Chiavacci are the assistant coaches. We are really trying to grow women’s hockey in this area, because with all the national attention for the women’s team, the national women’s hockey competition,” said Bobbi. RELATED: Return of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins “We are all driven to unite young girls to come and play a sport that we all have a passion and desire to play,” Jordan said. On September 12, the Ridders hockey program for girls has an open session. Any girl interested in hockey is encouraged to come here that night. You don’t need any equipment, the knights will provide the equipment for free. “They can come out. They can try it and if they like it, we have a program where they can evolve from knowing nothing about skating or playing ice hockey in a few months after they can go out and start playing ice hockey.” on a piece of ice,” Ken said again. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Luzerne County.

