What would an exchange for Gavin Lux look like?

When the Trea Turner/Max Scherzer blockbuster business went down, many Nats fans expected to receive Gavin Lux in return. Instead, the Dodgers were able to hold onto the former top prospect, centering the Nationals return around Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray.

Lux entered the competition full of expectations, but has not yet reached his immense ceiling. Now with the takeover of Turner, who has been pushed to second place due to Seager coming up short, Lux has been relegated to the bank.

The Dodgers have a lot of questions to answer before the start of the free agency, are they especially going to pay the trio of Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw? With Bauer’s return to the Dodgers becoming increasingly unlikely, re-drawing Scherzer should be a priority for the Dodgers. Kershaw is a mainstay of the Dodgers and isn’t going anywhere.

Seager is in line for a huge payday and will be looking for a contract north of $200 million. With Turner under contract until 2022, the Dodgers are well placed to run Seager. But if they want to keep him for the foreseeable future, Turner would remain the second man, making Lux the odd one out.

He is currently on the IL, but when he comes back the youngster will mainly be used as a pinch hitter. When the Dodgers no longer see him as part of the future, they must trade him and take advantage of his stock. Our friends at Dodgers Way composed three potential trade proposals for Lux, which got us thinking. Lux would be a perfect match for the Nats.

If Lux somehow became available the Nationals should be all in, but what would a projected trading package look like?

In 2019, Lux was the number two prospect in baseball and the Dodgers were constantly making him off-limits in trade talks. Since then, the 23-year-old has 416 MLB ABs to his name, hitting .221, with 11 home runs, 54 RBI’s and an OPS of .656. He has yet to get into full swing and needs a lot of reps to fully adjust to MLB pitches.

While with Triple-A in 2019, he hit .392, with 13 homeruns, 39 RBI’s and an OPS of 1,197 in 49 games. On the year, he hits a measly .227, with six home runs, 37 RBI’s and an OPS of .656. Lux still has huge potential, but unfortunately, with the takeover of Turner and the Dodgers in win-now mode, they don’t have the patience for growing pains. Enter the Nationals.

After selling their trade deadline, the Nationals have finally entered a new era. With a revamped farm system, the Nats give their young players as much time as possible to see if they can stay at the highest level. By taking a flyer on Lux, the Nats could add another high-paying player who could become a focal point of the lineup for years to come.

For the Nationals, second place Luis Garcia is seen as the future, but Lux is a much better defensive player. In 519 career innings in second place, Lux has 14 DRS and a defensive WAR of 1.6. In 82 games this season, he has five outs above average, good for 11th of all second basemen (minimum 10 attempts). Garcia has played a little short in his career and can always change positions.

LA has arguably the best offense in baseball and no obvious holes defensively. Washington could offer to trade former top prospects in Carter Kieboom and Victor Robles. Robles is already one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, but the 24-year-old continues to look lost at the plate.

Kieboom was about to get a call, but now that the Nationals begin a rebuild, the youngster’s pressure has been relieved. In 57 AB’s, he hits .281 this season, with two homeruns, seven RBI’s and an OPS of .785. The third baseman would be blocked on the depth chart by Justin Turner and would become a banker.

Instead, the Nationals can offer one of their pitching prospects. Gray, Cade Cavalli, Jackson Rutledge and Cole Henry are all seen as the future of the team’s starting rotation and are understandably off limits. That’s where Andry Lara comes in.

In 29.2 innings at Rookie Ball, Lara is 2-2, with a 5.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts compared to only 10 walks. The 18-year-old is still raw and isn’t expected to hit the show until 2024. His mid-90s fastball is his best throw. As he ages and builds muscle, he should experience an increase in speed.

Lara is the perfect pitcher for development, but the Dodgers may be looking for MLB-ready talent to help them win now. That leaves only Patrick Corbin and Josh Bell. Unfortunately, Corbin is having the worst year of his career as Bell would initially be blocked by Max Muncy.

Maybe the Nationals can offer to eat most of Corbin’s contract. Despite his regression since the start of the 2020 season, Corbin The veteran was pivotal in the Nationals winning the World Series in 2019. That year, he went 14-7, with a 3.25 ERA, 238 strikeouts and a 3.49 FIP. It is highly unlikely that this would appeal to the Dodgers.

Other prospects for the Nationals include infielder Yasel Antuna and outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa. Both got off to a slow start this year, but have been on the rise lately. While this may not seem like the biggest return for Lux, his trading stock has taken a hit since arriving in the big ones.

Lux would be a perfect candidate for the Nationals to get high and they should be looking into a trade for him this off season.