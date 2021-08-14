Ricky Ponting says depth around Australian cricket isn’t where it needs to be

Former captain still insists the team can win the T20 World Cup if all first choice picks are fit and healthy

Ricky Ponting has questioned the depth of Australian cricket following poor T20 results on recent tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, but believes the team can still compete for the World Cup if their strongest side is available.

Australia finished the twin tours trailing 2-8 over the two T20 matches, finishing with 62, their lowest T20 total, in the final match in Dhaka.

While Ponting acknowledged the challenging conditions in Bangladesh, he was concerned that performance would deteriorate as the matches progressed. Only Mitchell Marsh came out with an improved reputation with the bat, although the bowling offense performed largely creditable.

“The lack of know-how and skill in those conditions set us back undone,” Ponting told Tim Paine on the test captain. ARE Radio show. “It’s been the Achilles’ heel for Australian cricket for as long as I can remember – more so in Test cricket, but we’ve always found a way to be very competitive in Sri Lanka and India in white ball cricket. not where it should be so there is some work to be done.

“The T20 World Cup is not far away so hopefully we get all the guys fit and healthy because I still think with everyone being fit and healthy in the UAE that the Australian team can push really hard to win the title. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we can put our strongest XI on the field.”

Captain Aaron Finch was ruled out of the Bangladesh series with a knee injury, which meant that Australia missed up to eight players who could be considered among the first favorites, including David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis from the batting order.

“There were a lot of names that weren’t there, but it almost seemed like they got worse during that series,” Ponting said. “There’s no doubt those conditions were very difficult, but that’s the concern for me. They’ve been there long enough and done some training on wickets that you thought were similar to what they played on, but the further the series, whether it was a lack of confidence or skill or game awareness, I’m sure they would have been shattered.”

It now seems likely that a number of Australian players will prepare for the World Cup by returning to the IPL next month for the resumption, although Pat Cummins is expected to be unavailable due to the birth of his first child.

Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach, said he is still awaiting confirmation as to whether he would have Smith, who is recovering from an elbow injury, and Stoinis available, but sees it as their best chance of getting ready for the World Cup.

“It is undoubtedly their best preparation, in those exact conditions they are probably playing the strongest domestic T20 tournament in the world,” he said. “I’m not just saying it because I want to have some Australian players at Delhi, but it sounds like our domestic season will be pushed back so they won’t be domestic cricket here for the T20 World Cup, so preparation is spot on.

“I’m not sure if there will be any restrictions on the bowlers going there, there might be, but certainly the guys like Smith, Davey, Maxi and Stoinis who haven’t played cricket for three or four months, they have to go back in.” the groove.”