Former Alabama Baseball Player Frank Menechino at Field of Dreams Game: Something Amazing Has Happened
He used words like cool and awesome to describe Thursday night’s Field of Dreams game, but you shouldn’t take Frank Menechinos’ use of those words for granted.
When it comes to memorable baseball games, Menechino – the batting coach of the Chicago White Sox – has been a part of some memorable MLB moments.
The former Alabama baseball player took part in the famous Fort Bragg game in 2016. The game was the first regular-season professional sporting event ever held on an active military base, and the first MLB game to be played in North Carolina. The Marlins defeated the Braves 52.
In 2014, he played in the exhibition games between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins in Panama City in honor of retired New York reliever Mariano Rivera, which was Major League Baseball’s first visit to the Central American country since 1947.
But what he experienced on Thursday night was literally the stuff of Hollywood.
It’s like living the movie, Menechino said me and Lee Shirvanian at The Opening Kickoff on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile on Thursday morning. That’s how it was for me. When I saw that movie years ago, I thought, Wow, that’s cool. To really be there now. I was lucky.
Menechino, who failed to go to bed at 3 a.m. Friday after traveling back to Chicago, said that as soon as the White Sox hit the ground in Iowa, the magnitude of the moment was felt.
The team was taken to the field in 45 minutes. Along the way, people parked at the side of the road and waved to the team. Were in the middle of nowhere, and they just wave. Everyone was outside waving.
The facilities were pristine, he added. The field, the batting cages and the clubhouse were more than he expected.
The Yankees and White Sox co-starred as the filming location of the much-loved 1989 film starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Ray Liotta, and James Earl Jones.
He was impressed, Menechino said of Costner. He walked around and watched the stroke drills.
It didn’t hurt that Tim Anderson homered twice with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to cinematically end the Field of Dreams game, giving the White Sox a 9-8 win as well.
Timmys always grabs hold, he said. He has enough power to hit the ball from any part of the court, so it doesn’t surprise me (he can hit that). But I can’t lie. I was suprised.
Perhaps not as shocking as how many of its players hadn’t seen Field of Dreams.
I had it on some of my players, Menechino said. I told them you can see it better now.
Forty minutes before the start of the game, both teams went to the cornfields in the outfield for the start of the presentation.
In the middle of nowhere, something amazing happened.
Menechino played at Alabama from 1992-93 and helped the Tide set a 61-46 record in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He posted a .324 batting average in 106 games in Alabama, with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 12 doubles and seven triples.
After being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 45th round of the 1993 MLB Draft, Menechino played in Major League Baseball for seven seasons. He made his MLB debut in 1999 for the Oakland Ashes, where he played 308 games for the Ashes over more than five seasons. Menechino finished his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2004-05. He recorded a .228 batting average with 36 home runs and 149 RBI’s in 450 career games.
Mark Heim is a sports reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.
