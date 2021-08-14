Former Amherst hockey star Taylor Balser named head coach | High school















Taylor Balser, a two-time All-Western New York roster as a hockey player at Amherst, is taking over from her former coach at her alma mater, the school announced.

Balser will replace longtime coach Laurie LeGroff, who led the Tigers to multiple Section VI titles, including the Class B title in the fall.

We are grateful to LeGroff for the legacy she has led and are excited for Coach Balser as she builds on the success of the hockey program, Amherst Athletics said in a statement.

Balser played under LeGroff from 2010 to 2013, serving as team captain twice and helping Amherst to a Section VI title in 2013. She went on to Mercyhurst and was a starter for three years.

After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Mercyhurst, she returned home and has served as an assistant coach.