Dodgers vs. Mets – Game Recap – August 13, 2021

NEW YORK — Will Smith hit a two-run homerun to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Friday-evening.

Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 lead when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia (6-3) into the left field seats. Smith’s 16th homerun came easily through the fence to give Los Angeles its second win in 14 games in the extra inning this year.

I tried to hit a ball in the air, center, right-center and get the man across, said Smith, who is 6 for 11 in his extra-innings career. Just situationally hitting. It kind of creeped in and I just turned it on and still got it in the air.

It was Smith’s first homerun in extra innings and ended Los Angeles’ 11-game losing streak in extra-inning games. It also took Los Angeles to its 14th one-point win in 34 games this year.

We ticked a few boxes, said Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts.

Smith’s drive reconciled for a passed ball that the catcher led in the seventh enabling Pete Alonso to score the tying run.

I just have faith in Will, I really do, said Roberts. You’ve seen it over and over, the pulse, the heartbeat. He stays in the attack zone, doesn’t run away from it. You won’t be successful every time, but you can just see when a player embraces those moments.”

The Mets started a 13-consecutive run against talented NL West teams Los Angeles and San Francisco by losing for the eighth time in 12 games. New York also fell to 1-11 in its last 12 home games against Los Angeles.

We were there and had the winning run at the plate the last inning, said New York second baseman Jeff McNeil. So we were there.

Los Angeles lost a 4-0 lead when Brusdar Graterol and Justin Bruihl gave up four runs together before Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen tied the game.

This was a really brave achievement, said Roberts.

Trains took the final out of the seventh and eliminated pinch-hitter Travis Blankenhorn to close out the eighth. Jansen (2-5) threw a perfect ninth and gave up an RBI groundout to Jonathan Villar and walked James McCann intentionally before ending the four hour 18 minute marathon by eliminating pinch-hitter Tomas Nido in the 10th .

Jansen threw two innings for the first time since May 8, 2018.

Dominic Smith hit an RBI single off Bruihl and McNeill followed with a basesloaded two-run single that fell to midfielder Cody Bellinger and came after the Dodgers walked Alonso intentionally.

Alonso tied it on a passed ball from the top of Smith’s glove that rolled to the backstop, but the game was tied when Treinen outed Villar with two up.

Just a four seam up. I missed it, Smith said.

Smith, Trea Turner and Billy McKinney lifted sacrifice flies while Corey Seager batted in an RBI double.

Los Angeles southpaw Julio Uras gave up two hits in five scoreless innings, but the bullpen collapse cost him a chance to become the first 14-game winner in baseball. He struckout five batters, walked two and tied the score with Chicago Cubs righthander Kyle Hendricks for the Major League lead in wins.

New York rookie Tylor Megill gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.

LASER DELAY

The game was briefly postponed in the ninth because a fan pointed a laser at Max Muncy when he slammed into Edwin Daz with a runner in second place.

Muncy saw a fan pointing a laser in his direction after a 0-2 deficit and called the time.

Some fan shone the first two pitches with a laser in his eye, Roberts said. So we tackled it. We cleaned it.

Plate umpire Chris Conroy explained the situation to Mets manager Luis Rojas, play resumed quickly and Muncy struckout.

We don’t want that to happen in a baseball game, Rojas said. The safety of the players, everyone’s safety is always a priority.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts (right hip infection) got an injection and manager Dave Roberts said the pain had subsided. … 3B Justin Turner (left groin) took batting practice, fielded grounders, did some agility and was to be available from the bench on Saturday.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) got a second opinion in Los Angeles from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recommended not throwing for at least another two weeks and another MRI in two weeks. An MRI showed no damage to the tires and that the inflammation is decreasing, according to Rojas. … SS Francisco Lindor (tense right diagonal) took batting practice, did field practice and ran the bases.

NEXT ONE

RHP Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA) starts for Los Angeles against New York RHP Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89).

——