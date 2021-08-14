Cricket: WIvsPAK, 1st Test – KraiggBrathwaite misses the century as West Indies run for Pakistan, sports news

Kraigg Brathwaite ran out for 97 but the West Indies captain’s typically dogged innings worked his team into a potentially useful first innings lead over Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Sabina Park on Friday.

With the support of former skipper Jason Holder (58) in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 96, the home side recovered from the inconvenience of 100 for five to 251 for eight at stumps, leading by 34 runs with two wickets in hand who went in the third day.

Brathwaite started the morning with his team already in trouble at two to two, meeting the tourists’ first day total of 217.

The phlegmatic opener set up 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a score of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood.

However, Blackwood’s passing to Shaheen Shah Afridi was followed by the resignation of Kyle Mayers, tipping the balance of the match towards Pakistan.

That balance could have been decisive theirs just two balls later when Shaheen was handed a leg-before judgment against Holder before scoring, only to overturn the decision when watching the televised replay.

It proved to be a critical reprieve as Holder’s innings, initially vigilant against the faster bowlers, flourished with the introduction of the rarely used wrist spinner Yasir Shah.

Yet it was Faheem Ashraf’s deceptive pace that broke off the partnership after tea, just as Babar Azam’s men seemed to run out of ideas.

Holder moved on to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to turn all the attention to Brathwaite as he crept into what would have been his 11th Test century.

All that hard work was undone by his own error of judgment.

When he turned a throw from Yasir into a short fine-leg, he decided to come back for a second run, only for Hasan Ali’s direct hit to find him well below his ground.

Brathwaite’s innings, after a string of low scores amid his team’s battle in the two-Test series against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, spanned six hours in which he faced 221 deliveries and hit 12 fours .

“I would have liked to have been there at the end and have reached three figures, but it was my mistake and I have to take responsibility for that,” he said, reflecting on his effort.

“I would like us to show the same fight as today and when we go bowling again we have to be disciplined and that should be the key.”

Pakistan’s hopes for a quick end to the West Indian innings were thwarted by Joshua da Silva.

He made sure that the threat of the second new ball didn’t completely overwhelm the tail and allowed the home side to move on on the third morning in hopes of what could already be an uneasy deficit for their opponents.

After finishing the first day with two wickets in two balls, Mohammad Abbas finished day two with Kemar Roach’s wicket to lead the bowling effort for Pakistan with figures of three for 42.