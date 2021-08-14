Sports
Cricket: WIvsPAK, 1st Test – KraiggBrathwaite misses the century as West Indies run for Pakistan, sports news
Kraigg Brathwaite ran out for 97 but the West Indies captain’s typically dogged innings worked his team into a potentially useful first innings lead over Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Sabina Park on Friday.
With the support of former skipper Jason Holder (58) in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 96, the home side recovered from the inconvenience of 100 for five to 251 for eight at stumps, leading by 34 runs with two wickets in hand who went in the third day.
Brathwaite started the morning with his team already in trouble at two to two, meeting the tourists’ first day total of 217.
The phlegmatic opener set up 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a score of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood.
However, Blackwood’s passing to Shaheen Shah Afridi was followed by the resignation of Kyle Mayers, tipping the balance of the match towards Pakistan.
That balance could have been decisive theirs just two balls later when Shaheen was handed a leg-before judgment against Holder before scoring, only to overturn the decision when watching the televised replay.
It proved to be a critical reprieve as Holder’s innings, initially vigilant against the faster bowlers, flourished with the introduction of the rarely used wrist spinner Yasir Shah.
Yet it was Faheem Ashraf’s deceptive pace that broke off the partnership after tea, just as Babar Azam’s men seemed to run out of ideas.
Holder moved on to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to turn all the attention to Brathwaite as he crept into what would have been his 11th Test century.
All that hard work was undone by his own error of judgment.
When he turned a throw from Yasir into a short fine-leg, he decided to come back for a second run, only for Hasan Ali’s direct hit to find him well below his ground.
Brathwaite’s innings, after a string of low scores amid his team’s battle in the two-Test series against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, spanned six hours in which he faced 221 deliveries and hit 12 fours .
“I would have liked to have been there at the end and have reached three figures, but it was my mistake and I have to take responsibility for that,” he said, reflecting on his effort.
“I would like us to show the same fight as today and when we go bowling again we have to be disciplined and that should be the key.”
Pakistan’s hopes for a quick end to the West Indian innings were thwarted by Joshua da Silva.
He made sure that the threat of the second new ball didn’t completely overwhelm the tail and allowed the home side to move on on the third morning in hopes of what could already be an uneasy deficit for their opponents.
After finishing the first day with two wickets in two balls, Mohammad Abbas finished day two with Kemar Roach’s wicket to lead the bowling effort for Pakistan with figures of three for 42.
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/sports/cricket-wivspak-1st-test-kraigg-brathwaite-misses-century-as-west-indies-edge-ahead-of-pakistan-405248
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]