Former Prairie Hockey Academy Cougars on the Move in SJHL





A few former Prairie Hockey Academy champions are on the move in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The Weyburn Red Wings announced a few roster changes earlier in the week, first signing former Cougars goalkeeper Dazza Mitchell to a players deal and later swapping Connor McGrath to the Humboldt Broncos. Mitchell, 17, played for the Cougars U16 Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League during the 2019-20 season and put on an impressive campaign, seeing action in 19 games, averaging 2.75 against an average of . 931. percentage — highest in the U16 Prep division. The Regina native adjusted for his hometown Pat Canadians in the hyper-shortened 2020-21 Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League campaign, playing three games and posting a 2.00 GAA, 0.912 save percentage and one shutout. For McGrath, trade is bringing the 17-year-old closer to his hometown of Leroy and comes after being eligible for the Red Wings last season, where he scored a single goal in four games before the pandemic brought the season to a halt. McGrath played for the PHA U16 Prep squad 2018-19 season and placed fifth in team scoring with seven goals and 35 points in 32 games. He was part of the squad of PHA standouts that signed with the Moose Jaw AAA Warriors the following season, and would lead the SMAAHL finalists in scoring with 23 goals and 49 points in 44 games. The trade to Humboldt included striker Kyle Bailey and was for a player development fee. The Red Wings open their 2021-22 SJHL season against the Melville Millionaires on September 24, the Broncos get into action the same night when they travel to Notre Dame.

