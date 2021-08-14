Men’s Basketball Reveals Full Schedule for 2021-22





SAN JOSE, California. The San Jose State Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule has been announced by the Mountain West. The Spartans open and close the MW slate with home games at the Provident Credit Union Event Center, first against Nevada on Tuesday, December 28 and ending with Utah State on Saturday, March 5. Led by freshman head coach Tim Miles , the Spartans will host nine conference games this season. In addition to Nevada and Utah State, SJSU will host UNLV (January 4), Colorado State (January 15), Air Force (January 25), Fresno State (February 1), San Diego State (February 8). , Wyoming (February 12) and New Mexico (February 19). The Spartans play a home-and-home series against every opponent in the conference, with the exception of Colorado State (home game only) and Boise State (road game only). Due to a delayed NBA schedule release, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports and the Mountain West Network on Stadium will not complete their Mountain West game rosters until late August/early September. All game times must be determined until all networks have finalized their selections. All game dates are also subject to selection shifts. In addition to the Mountain West schedule, San Jose State has also announced their full non-conference schedule consisting of 11 games. The Spartans open the season with a home game against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, November 11. Following the opener, the Spartans will face Stanford on the road (November 15) before competing in the Abe Lemons Classic, a three-game tournament featuring road events in Cal Baptist (November 18) and Texas (November 20), capped with a home game against Northern Colorado (November 23). South Dakota (November 30) and North Dakota (December 3) will make the trek west to San Jose for back-to-back home games before the Spartans wrap up the non-conference list with road trips to Pepperdine (December 6) and Portland (December 17). December) sandwiched between home games against Pacific (December 11) and Santa Clara (December 21). All game times are currently TBD. The full program can be viewed below. Season ticket holders in San Jose State can now start making online deposits for all Spartan home games at atsjsuspartans.com.

