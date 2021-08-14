When are the team tryouts for Cariboo Hockey?





Hockey season starts September 25 for triple-A rep teams

It’s billed as a summer development camp, but in reality, this weekend is audition time for hockey players trying to earn positions on the city’s rep teams. Last weekend, Cariboo Hockey’s under-18 triple-A and double-A male teams had their team tryouts and this weekend, starting today, the Northern Capitals female U-18 triple-A, U-15 triple-A Cougars and U- 15 double-A Bobcats get the chance to impress the coaches during the first of three days of ice sessions at Kin 2. It has been a long year of forced pandemic interruption for the region’s small hockey teams, who were limited to just a few exhibition games last season and had to spend months practicing their hockey skills in front of empty stands in the arenas. “It’s about time,” said Trevor Sprague, general manager of Cariboo Hockey. “We are slowly returning to normalcy and there is a lot of common sense. It’s exciting to get a little bit back to normal (routines) – we have parents in the stands, we have matches, the umpires are absent, so it’s healthy for everyone. “We hope everyone is eager to get back on the rinks for the Cougars, Spruce Kings and us. All three organizations are expected to sell out. Even though it’s free to come to our games and I think people want to go out and watch hockey. We’re just happy to be back on the rink.” The Northern Capitals, led by head coach Mario Desjardins, have their first intasquad game today at 5:45 PM Kin 2. Practices will resume Saturday at 9:00 AM, followed by a game at 5:45 AM and another game on Sunday at 9:00 AM. 9 o’clock. The U-15 group will be on the ice tonight and Saturday at 7:30 PM for games on Kin 2 and again on Sunday at 12:30 PM The Northern Capitals have been booked to play in Calgary during the Firestarter tournament, September 16-19. “Our two U-18 teams are chasing the Telus Cup (Men’s National Championship) and Esso Cup (Women’s National Championship) — we want to go to our National Championships every year and we’ve signed up for the Mac’s Tournament,” said Sprague . Tyler Brough is entering his sixth season as head coach of the Cariboo Cougars U-18 squad. Other head coaches in the Cariboo Hockey fold include: Stew Lambert (U-17 triple-A), Mirsad Mujcin (U-15 triple-A), Matt Planetta (U-18 double-A); and Derek Wood (U-15 double-A). The season kicks off on September 25 for the triple-A Cougar/Northern Capitals teams, while the double-A Bobcats kick off the first weekend in October for goalkeeping. Cariboo Hockey’s annual outdoor game at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena in Fort St. James is rescheduled for the 2021-22 season and the showcase event for the Northern Capitals and Cariboo Cougars U-18 teams has Fort St. James again in the as a candidate for the Kraft Hockeyville game. The winner of the contest is based on the number of reposts the Fort St. James webpage receives. Go to https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/#/community/11eb5c1718eb7760ad5331ae6ce55818 enter.

