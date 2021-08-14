Aarons golf cart is the star of 2021 Packers training camp

Secure, Aaron Rodgers admitted this week that he had actually decided to return two days before the start of the training camp. That’s huge news for some people, but it’s not important right now.

First round draft pick and cornerback Eric Stokes has a solid camp and can compete for a runway. That is cool. Another draft pick, running back Kylin Hill, has in fact cemented its spot as the third declining teams. That’s all fine and dandy. Let’s talk about the real star of this year’s training camp.

That would be a Rodgers golf cart.

It started as a message on David Bakhtiaris social media pages. It seems Rodgers always wanted an Aston Martin, and his offensive lineman and good friend delivered it.

The video is nothing short of brilliant. Well acted. Surprises at every turn. A great ending. Everything Space Jam: A New Legacy didn’t have. It has a fuzzy steering wheel, the list of quarterback MVPs, and probably the biggest and most immature license plate I’ve ever seen. (Kiss from the cook)

An instant hit

Rodgers is not a dummy. He knew that something like this was pure gold. So instead of just sending him off or parking him in his Green Bay residence, it has become his favorite vehicle for exercise. It’s perfect. He can interact with the media and fans whenever he wants. Aaron can get a free ride back to Lambeau Field from the practice field without having to walk, be escorted, or be harassed by Packers personnel.

A few days later, he was driven back one day after training. He obeyed traffic rules and everything. Just a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback listening to music and going back to his locker after a hard day’s work. The life of the dream after a low season of confusion and speculation. What a sweety.

The MVP casually rolls around town in his golf cart. While obeying the traffic rules. And listen to music. #Appearance #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/eCDpmi8zUY – Brands Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) August 2, 2021

This new ride allows him to drive past fans, say hello, give high-fives and stop when he’s on his way to practice.

Spotted a friend on his commute @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/nn1sm6dO7F — Perri Goldstein (@perri_goldstein) August 12, 2021

The gift of Bakhtiaris was a work of genius. Coming out of a media storm and knowing that number 12 would eventually have to talk about the off-season, he started things off on a lighter note. It’s the content everyone needed: a big smile for everyone and a reminder that it’s almost time for football. In the end it’s just a game. They put on pads of different colors and throw a pigskin ball as they hit each other. The trade rumors are no longer so important when your quarterback drives a personalized golf cart.

Well, there may even be merchandising opportunities.

Hi @BobbleheadHall can you get a @AaronRodgers12 golf cart bobblehead!!?? I would definitely buy one for my bobblehead collection! #GOPACKGO pic.twitter.com/jRXzCHiTor — James Hoida (@wehooda80) August 11, 2021

A special stop

On his regular ride to practice on August 12, Rodgers made a special stop. These are the moments footballers, fans and attendees live for.

During Aaron Rodgers, walk to #Packers was practicing in his golf cart this morning, Rodgers stopped for this young Packers fan named Jacob. He talked to him for almost 5 minutes. Jacobs will soon have surgery and got his brace signed by the reigning MVP. I can tell you it made his day. pic.twitter.com/DFLi3onjpo — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 12, 2021

Rodgers stopped what he was doing to talk for more than five minutes with Jacob, a boy undergoing surgery who now has an autographed cast of the three-time MVP. Did he have to? New. This year alone, he has donated millions and raised money for charities and local businesses.

You may be dissatisfied with the way the low season has been handled by whichever side you like. You can be mad at Rodgers, you can be mad at the Packers, and you can be mad at both. But things like Rodgers golf cart put all this into perspective. This is a fun game and we all like to watch. Fans pack Lambeau Field every game, even for Family Night and preseason games that don’t really matter. The town of Green Bay bleeds green and gold. Nowhere else in the country does an NFL team have an entire street of painted fences outside their stadium.

Of course, sometimes there are some political ones, and they need to be set on fire. But otherwise it is beautiful to see. (Don’t set fire to fences and put that on me. It’s a joke.)

The Titletown district is thriving and growing, and will certainly one day become a Super Bowl location itself. This crazy gift reminds you that this game is fun. It’s as immature as that badge about a sexual position. But it’s also why the NFL is still the most popular sport in America. There is so much to love and enjoy. This preseason is important for many players. And with the news that Rodgers won’t see any action this preseason, his golf cart is the welcome content we all want and need.