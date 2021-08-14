Sports
Jimmy Anderson records, Glenn McGrath GOAT, five-for, five wicket-haul
As much as Australians hate to admit it, Englishman Jimmy Anderson is arguably the best fast bowler in Test cricket history.
While Anderson has taken over 60 wickets more than our own Glenn McGrath tops the all-time wickets list for fast bowlers, we’ve long pointed to the averages.
Watch India’s Tour of England live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free >
McGrath took 563 wickets at 21.64, fourth best for anyone in the top 50 Test wicket takers of all time and better than anyone in the top five, where he currently ranks fifth.
While Anderson has 626 wickets at 26.49, he is another bowler away from home averaging over 30 everywhere except England and Wales, the UAE and the West Indies.
And it’s Australia that has its numbers worst, with 60 wickets at 35.43.
But at 39 years old, Anderson is still England’s No. 1 navigator and some Englishmen say he’s even getting better in his 40th year on Earth.
Maybe we can’t say he’s the best ever – it would cost a lot to usurp McGrath – but it’s fair to say Anderson has an erratic lifespan.
In fact, he became the first ever bowler to have 18 years between his first and his last five-wicket hauls.
Anderson took his 31st five-wicket haul in 164 Tests and his seventh at Lord with 5/64 on day two of the second Test.
India had piled 3/276 on stumps on day one, but under Anderson’s lead, the hosts limited India to 364 all-out.
“It’s definitely just as special,” Anderson said, taking his last five wicket-haul on the same ground as his first 18 years ago.
“To get seven here is really unbelievable… Hopefully it won’t be my last time on the honorary board.”
It was a particularly commendable return, as 39-year-old Anderson had come into this game with a thigh problem.
Social media was quick to praise the timeless wonder.
England were already out of Stuart Broad after Anderson’s longstanding new ball partner was banned from the rest of this five-test run with a calf injury.
“I don’t feel any extra responsibility because he (Broad) isn’t here,” Anderson said.
But England’s top order again had to be held by skipper Joe Root after falling to 23-2 – the 15th time in their 19 Test innings this year they had lost their second wicket before reaching 50 – ahead of 49 to Rory Burns and 48 not from Root saved the day.
The hosts were 3/119 on stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India’s first innings 364.
“India probably still has a lead, but if we can get some big partnerships, we’ll be right back in the game,” Anderson said.
“Joe has been amazing throughout his career and the stats in the last 12 months, with the pandemic and everything, it’s been superhuman.”
When Root reached 14, he passed Graham Gooch’s total of 8,900 Test runs and was second behind Alastair Cook (12,472) in England’s all-time list.
— with AFP
