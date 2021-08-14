Maharashtra further relaxes Covid-19 curbs: what is allowed, what is not





Following increasing pressure from hotel and restaurant associations and other parts of society to further ease lockdown restrictions, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended state-wide trading hours from August 15. The easing will take effect nationwide from tomorrow.

Maharashtra Covid-19 curbs: what is allowed? * The restaurants, bars, shops, malls, gyms, yoga centers, salons and spas are now allowed to remain open every day until 10pm. * According to the government decree, from August 15, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on the local suburban trains, provided that 14 days have passed since they received the second dose. * For the restaurants and bars, however, the government has allowed them to remain open until 10pm every day at a 50 percent capacity. Last orders can be taken up to 9pm, but takeaway or home delivery service can be provided 24 hours a day. * In the case of shops and shopping s, which are allowed to remain open until 10pm every day, only customers who have taken both doses of vaccine and taken 14 days after the second shot will be allowed in. People line up to be vaccinated against Covid-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai on Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo: Rajanish Kakade) * The air-conditioned gyms, yoga centers, salons and spas can remain open until 10pm, but the air-conditioned establishments must ensure proper ventilation in their premises. Indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis and squash are allowed, but with only two players. * The private and industrial institutions that have vaccinated their employees can operate at full capacity. However, private institutions can remain open 24 hours a day with 25 percent attendance per shift. * All playgrounds, gardens, chowpatty’s and beaches are allowed to remain open according to the times set by the local authorities. * Indoor wedding halls can operate with a capacity of 50 percent or a maximum of 100 people, while outdoor wedding rooms may accommodate up to 50 percent of their capacity or a maximum of 200 people. The order has said that owners or managers of all shops, restaurants, bars and shopping malls, offices and industrial establishments must ensure that their employees have taken both doses of vaccine and completed 14 days after the second dose. Everyone must follow preventive measures against Covid-19, such as using masks, physical distancing and not spitting, among others, the order said. What is not allowed? *Film and stage theatres, multiplexes (independent or part of shopping centers) and all places of worship will remain closed until further notice. * As part of crowd management, restrictions on birthdays, political, religious, social and cultural programs and political gatherings will remain. * Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said in a statement that the Delta plus variant is widely spread in countries such as the United States and Great Britain. In such a situation, we have to open up the activities very carefully. There are demands from other sectors for easing and we will make a careful decision on that too, he added. Lockdown with an increase in oxygen patients While curbs were being eased, the government order said a statewide lockdown will be imposed if demand for medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients rises to 700 tons per day, translating to 30,000 patients needing oxygen. Thackeray had said that given the oxygen shortage during the second wave, the government would impose a lockdown if oxygen demand increases. If the state requires 700 tons of oxygen daily for Covid-19 patients, a lockdown will be imposed immediately, he added.

