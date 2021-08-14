New coach in the spotlight: Steve Clinkscale

Throughout the seven years of the Jim Harbaugh era at Ann Arbor, the head coach has had to make decision after decision when it comes to filling assistant coaching positions. Not a season has gone by where he hasn’t had to replace someone on the program.

As Harbaugh made every decision over the years, a coach waited patiently for his chance, all the while getting a chance in the SEC just a few states away in Kentucky.

Steve Clinkscale finally got that chance this offseason when Maurice Linguist, another Harbaugh offseason signing, bolted Ann Arbor in May, just a few months into the job, to take on the head coach role at the University at Buffalo.

Harbaugh had to act quickly. Linguist had been recruiting children for months. A handful of dedicated Michigan players were indebted to Linguist.

And acting fast Harbaugh did. Linguist was named head coach at Buffalo on May 8. And on May 12, Clinkscale was named the new Michigan defensive passing game/defensive backs coach coordinator.

But let’s go back to how Clink, as he’s commonly called, got to where he is today.

Born in Ohio, Clinkscale attended Ashland University, a private Christian school in the city of Ashland. He played as a defensive backer in college and started all four years. After graduating, he returned to the football program and coached the 2001-07 defensive backs. He also coached the linebackers his final season with the program.

He coached defensive backs throughout his career, taking jobs with Western Carolina (2008), Toledo (2009-11), Illinois (2012), and Cincinnati (2013-15). He then took the same position in Kentucky in 2016 that he had coached for all those years.

He was known for his time in Kentucky, but he started recruiting at a high level during his time in Lexington, especially in the state of Michigan. Clinkscale dipped his toes into the Mitten State, often on the recruiting trail. The top-rated recruit to come to Kentucky because of him came from Michigan, Justin Rogers, a four-star defensive forward who was number 52 overall on 247Sports composite. He played high school football at Oak Park, the same school where the second-highest-ranking player took Clink to Kentucky four-star offensive lineman Marquan McCall.

During his tenure in Kentucky, Clinkscale acquired letters of intent from student athletes who played at Oak Park, Detroit, Mount Morris, West Bloomfield, Auburn Hills and Ypsilanti. Needless to say, he’s built a presence in the metro Detroit area and is a coach who resonates with the region’s high school coaches and players.

It’s one thing to recruit well, but it’s quite another to develop those recruits. But Clink was able to do both of those things at a high level in Kentucky. The Secondary Wildcats delivered all 13 interceptions for the teams in his first year coaching there in 2016.

The historic 2018 season for Kentucky was also a successful season for Clinkscale and the defensive backs. After that season, Mike Edwards, an All-SEC safety for Kentucky, was picked in the third round of the NFL Draft. Lonnie Johnson, another Kentucky safety, was picked even higher in the second round.

According to Clinks MGoBlue page, (Kentuckys) 2019 secondary replaced the top six producers of the 2018 season and still ranked second nationally with the fewest touchdown passes allowed (nine) and third in passes allowed per game (167.8 ). The Wildcats have been top four in the SEC in pass defense for the last three years. They lead the league in 2019 and 2020, and also lead the league in interceptions in 2020 with 16, third best in the entire country.

The expectations arent high for Michigans cornerbacks this season, and rightly so, because of how poorly they played a season ago. But Clinkscale has quickly turned things around for defensive backfields in the past. With the fanbase’s ever-growing, sometimes deafening moans and frustrations at the same guy who hired him just a few months ago, can Clink repurpose his quick magic in Ann Arbor?