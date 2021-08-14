Sports
Tennis in the Land event coming to Cleveland | Local sports
High caliber women’s tennis arrives in Cleveland later this month for the Tennis in the Land event.
The WTA Tour event with a prize pool of more than $300,000 is scheduled for August 22-28 at Jacobs Pavilion in downtown Cleveland.
It was a WTA-approved event for sale, and we decided to buy it, said Alex Guthrie, Manager of Player Servicing and Events for Topnotch Management. We looked at several locations but chose to go downtown.
Kyle Ross, the tournament director, is excited about the event.
It’s pretty cool to bring a field like this to Cleveland, Ross said. We have top 20 players in the field.
WTA players go from the Western & Southern Open in Mason to Cleveland and then to the US Open in New York. This event is also part of the US Open Series, a series of tournaments in North America leading up to the US Open.
Tournament players include former Gilmour Academy star Lauren Davis, former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France, current World No. 14 and Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady and current World No. 27 Jessica Pegula, both of the US.
There will be an international flavor with at least 20 countries represented, Ross said.
The event will feature a temporary stadium track in the Jacobs Pavilion amphitheater, with five outdoor courts in adjacent parking lots under construction.
Jacobs Pavilion was not initially chosen, said Guthrie, a graduate of Perry. It is difficult to find locations with sufficient jobs. There was no chalk of summer concerts at Jacobs Pavilion.
Guthrie played quite a bit on the Geneva courts while with Perry.
The last few months people like [St. John coach] Todd Nassief has spread the word, Guthrie . said
Nassief plans to bring the Heralds into the tournament.
I want the girls to see tennis at the highest level, he said. To have the professional game so close to home I thought it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.
I mentioned Lauren Davis a few times during practice and now the kids actually see her in a game. Hopefully it inspires the girls to greater heights.
The event will feature singles and doubles with some players playing in both. Tournament matches start at 10 a.m. most days.
Well, we have two games that start at 6 p.m. every night so people who can’t come during the day can watch, Ross said. We have invested in lighting.
Ross said ticket sales for the weekend were solid.
He added that the capacity is about 2,700.
Ross said the tournament will adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
We want the fans to wear masks inside, he said. We tried to strike a balance between being safe and the fans enjoying the experience.
Tickets and volunteer opportunities are available at: www.TennisInTheLand.com. The tournament will be televised domestically on the Tennis Channel, as well as 11 of the matches broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes.
Guthrie said he wants the tournament to go on schedule more than this year.
This is the only major women’s event in Cleveland, he said. We were excited to bring a new event to the city and make this an annual event.
