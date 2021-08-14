Greene woman is engaged as a beekeeper | News, Sports, Jobs

EDITOR’S NOTE: To suggest a profile for Saturday, please contact editor Burton Cole at [email protected] or metro editor Marly Reichert at [email protected]

GREENE — Kimmer Wolfinger has been a lot in her life: an athlete, a gardener, an educator, a baker, a beekeeper, an entrepreneur, and a maker of unusual objects.

“I know a little bit about many things, and about some things I know a lot,” said Wolfinger, sitting among repurposed antiques in the shop on her Dennison Ashtabula Road property. Outside, her many gardens are filled with rusting tricycles, weathered doors, old typewriters, sculptures made from bottles—all whimsical art—as well as a splash of various vegetables and an abundance of flowers for pollinators.

In the back she has three chicken coops and about 30 beehives.

Wolfinger, 55, a Champion resident and a Champion High School graduate, wasn’t aiming for where she ended up.

Wolfinger graduated from Kent State University in 1988 with a degree in education, but she couldn’t find a job in her field, she said. She started working for a title company taking out loans until the real estate market collapsed around 2010 and she lost her job.

“Again, I go, ‘Now what?'”

That was when Wolfinger and her husband, Ed, started growing vegetables on their property. When they found they were having trouble attracting pollinators, they decided to keep bees.

“It happened organically out of necessity”, she said. “I wish it had happened to me sooner.”

BUSY BEE

Wolfinger’s flower gardens attract masons, solitary bees and even yellow jackets, she said. Its beehives house honey bees, allowing Wolfinger to produce and sell organic honey and beeswax.

After Wolfinger started beekeeping, she became allergic to bees. She said it happens to about one in 100 beekeepers because they get stung so often.

“Now I go to an allergist and get injections once a month,” said Wolfinger. “Initially I went to an allergist and I said, ‘What can I do?’ and he said, ‘stop it.’ I have found an allergist who says: ‘I have other beekeepers, they can continue to work.’ So I said, ‘Tell me what to do.’”

While Wolfinger can’t spend as much time around the hives as she’d like, her knowledge about bees isn’t lost. She uses her teaching skills by giving tours of her property and giving presentations on beekeeping for Scouts and children and in libraries.

“I’m the beekeeper with the pink bee suit,” said Wolfinger.

Most years Wolfinger does a demonstration of honey extraction in the fall.

“That’s come full circle. I wondered where my life would take me after a certain point. I was angry that I didn’t get a teaching job, but I actually teach.”

LOST AND FOUND

Wolfinger started doing craft shows in the 80s and 90s.

“Then I thought, how can I link it to where I live?” she said.

She acquires items from friends and family and scours flea markets, garage sales and antique stores for her materials.

“I don’t know what it will be until it stands here for a while, and then it tells me,” said Wolfinger. “My husband is a woodworker. If I can imagine it, I tell him, ‘How would I do this?’ He’s my right hand to tell me how to make it into anything.”

Wolfinger has started writing down the stories of why people enter her shop and what they find there – from a little girl enthralled by a pot of buttons, to three women recounting their Christmas pastries on an antique spritz cookie maker, to a woman holding a left arm for a Doll of the World.

“I like hearing people’s stories, even if they don’t buy anything – and I’m fine with that – I sit here and I listen,” said Wolfinger.

DIFFERENT PATHS

Wolfinger’s life could have taken several turns – at 17 she was one of the best young table tennis players in the county, she said. She played in her father’s table tennis club at the Packard Shelter House.

‘I had the chance to go to the Olympics’ said Wolfinger. “They invited me to the training center, and I never went.”

Wolfinger said she doesn’t know if she would have been good enough to qualify for the Olympics, but when she was 17 and looking forward to prom and graduation, she wasn’t interested in leaving home.

“A lot of people probably have those different paths, but I never wonder, ‘if only.’ There is a reason why I am where I am,” said Wolfinger.

A “tomboy”, Wolfinger also played basketball and volleyball and ran in high school. She grew up fishing and hunting with her father.

“My brother wasn’t much of a fisherman and then I got carried away,” said Wolfinger.

She eventually became involved in sports organizations and that’s how Wolfinger got to know her husband. This fall they will be 20 years old. She says that she and Ed complement each other and do everything together.

Wolfinger wrote poetry in college and it has been published through Kent State. She never went in search of poetry, but she still writes in her head and sometimes for family and friends.

“Maybe I’ll come back to that one day” said Wolfinger. “There is always potential.”

Wolfinger also works part-time at the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, where her official title is office manager and membership manager.

“The office manager is a jack of all trades”, said Wolfinger. “When you’re in a small office, you’re involved in everything.”

When all is said and done, Wolfinger is happy with where she is in life.

“I love it. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” said Wolfinger.

