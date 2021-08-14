PREP BOYS TENNIS: Vigo, Northview boys tennis teams curious to see what they’ve got | Local high school sports

After speaking to the four high school boys in charge of the Vigo County and Northview teams this fall, you don’t hear much talk of returning upperclassmen.

Everything will depend on newcomers to find success in 2021.

To be more specific, here’s a look at the four:

West Vigo Janet Rowe kicked off her fourth season guiding the Vikings boys and said she has five returnees from last season and five freshmen vying for a spot in her lineup.

“I don’t know my lineup yet,” she recently told the Tribune-Star. But she did give names of the 10 players.

They are seniors Ashton Matherly (played number 1 doubles last year) and Tanner LaVallie (played mostly junior varsity), juniors Kuy Charters (played number 3 singles) and Gavin McCoy (played number 1 doubles) and sophomore Briston Pape (played JV mostly) along with freshmen Jeffrey Brown, Brandon Dailey, Bryce Easton, Jayce Noblitt, and Jack Readinger.

“I’m excited about this season as I have some strong freshmen coming in along with returning upperclassmen from last year who have experience with varsity,” Rowe judged. “Many have played off-season, taking classes and playing in clinics and tournaments.”

West Vigo’s first game is Tuesday at Parke Heritage.

“[Terre Haute] North, [Terre Haute] South and Northview have been some of our toughest opponents during the season, especially in recent years, and then North and South are in our section along with Sullivan. I think our team will be strong this year and we are working hard to challenge our sectional rivals.”

Terre Haute South Sophomore year head coach Ethan Caldwell said the Braves will likely be led by their returning No. 1 doubles duo Jonathon Stadler and Walker Forsythe.

“One of my key newcomers would be Rahgav Bakshi, who is a sophomore but didn’t play last year,” Caldwell continued. “But he is in the running for our top singles position.

“I think we will have an interesting season. We lost five of our varsity members after last season because of [graduating] seniors. So this year is going to be fun, we can restructure our roster and see who plays well in certain positions. I’m really excited to see what these kids can do this season.”

Caldwell believes Terre Haute South’s toughest opponents will be Bloomington South and Columbus North.

“They’ve always been strong teams and it’s always a close game every year,” the Braves coach noted.

The first game of Terre Haute South is Saturday morning in Plainfield.

Terre Haute North North’s sophomore head coach Matt Wilson said the Patriots lost five seniors last season.

So count them as another Wabash Valley team that’s a little unsure of what’s going to happen this fall.

“Mason Lubbehusen returns as a senior with last year’s varsity experience to fit into the top of our singles mix, with seniors Mark Hankins, Reece Bradley and Clayton Stultz leading the way with experience in our doubles positions,” said Wilson .

Sophomore John Lee and Gabriel Dunbar fill out our singles, with fellow sophomore Connor Bishop falling into the doubles mix. Junior Peyton Lintzenich, sophomore Cole Marts and freshman Oliver Smith are also in the mix and can make a game for our varsity lineup. Losing five seniors may seem like we are rebuilding but I see it more as reloading.Although our young core has no varsity experience, they have all been working hard this off season to improve themselves and establish themselves as leaders within the team to place. “

If you can’t see it yet, Wilson is excited about the 2021 campaign.

“It’s always exciting when you have so many new faces competing for the varsity game, but I really feel like we can compete this year,” he emphasized. “Seeing how many of our guys are working and playing on their game this season has definitely given me confidence. As the guys get more match experience I think they will only get better and better.”

North opens at home against Avon on Monday.

“We should compete well this year,” concluded Wilson, a 2018 Northern graduate and a senior in the state of Indiana majoring in English education. “I know some teams in our conference [Conference Indiana] lost some key pieces so hopefully we can slide in and finish in the top half of a pretty competitive group. We should be a good match with Terre Haute South and I expect we will have a competitive match with them this year. If our group continues to work hard, I think we can become very good.”

Northview Third-year boys’ coach Emily Goff, who led the Knights’ girls’ teams for 15 years, will not be sending a team to the same section as West Vigo, South and North as usual.

But her team is in the same boat as they are.

“We only have one returning senior Ethan DeHart this year,” Goff explained. He will most likely play the No. 1 singles. We are still in the midst of the challenge matches, but it looks like senior Landon Carr, senior Tucker Allen, junior Christian Roembke, junior Hunter Johnson, sophomore Peyton Lear and newcomer junior Drew Cook will all playing varsity this year.”

The Knights are coming off two consecutive seasons marked by taking their own sectional championships.

Is number 3 in a row possible?

“We have a great group of guys this year, who are hard working and very athletic,” Goff emphasized. “After losing six of our seven [players], it will be more like a year of reconstruction. But these athletes have great potential. Even though we are very inexperienced, we will be competitive.”

Northview’s season opener will be at home against White River Valley on Thursday.