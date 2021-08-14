Mike Mastovich | Johnstown native Greenberg was one of hockey’s best storytellers | Local sports

Hockey fans across the country and across Canada can be thankful that Johnstown native Jay Greenberg fell in love with the sport while attending games at Section 6 at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena as a youngster.

A graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School who became one of the most well-known hockey writers during a distinguished career that earned him recognition in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Greenberg died Thursday at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness.

He covered the National Hockey League for the Kansas City Star, Philadelphia Daily News, Philadelphia Bulletin, Toronto Sun, and New York Post. He was a senior writer at Sports Illustrated and a regular columnist on The Hockey News during a career spanning nearly five decades.

In 2013, the Hockey Hall of Fame recognized Greenberg in the writer’s wing and presented him with the Elmer Ferguson Award, which was voted on to my members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

He was very humble about that, said Ted Heyman, who grew up across the street from Greenberg on Shelburne Drive in Westmont. When he told me he would be honored, I didn’t know what he was talking about. It is the ultimate honor in his field.

While the award was of great magnitude, Greenberg was humbled about receiving such recognition during a 2013 interview with The Tribune-Democrat.

He did refer to his Johnstown hockey roots, detailing his nights at the war memorial and how they shaped a future hockey writer.

Every Saturday night, Section 6 35 cents, Greenberg said in 2013. I saw my first hockey game in 1959. Eddie Johnston was in goal for the Jets. My first hockey hero was Eddie Johnston, which I have told him repeatedly over the years.

“That’s where I learned the game. That’s where I fell in love with the game.

Those who have read Greenbergs hockey coverage over the years, or any of his books, can be thankful that he followed the glory days of the Johnstown Jets teams and fell in love with the game.

Greenberg said he appreciated watching iconic Johnstown hockey legends such as Don Hall and Dick Roberge. In 2013, he also shared a story about how he got his start beating the NHL that he had repeated over the years.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Greenberg worked at the Kansas City Star.

When the city briefly got its own NHL team, the former Kansas City Scouts, Greenberg gladly accepted the hockey beat when no one else wanted it.

I was three weeks away from the University of Missouri when I walked into my first day of work at the Kansas City Star(and) Kansas City got an NHL team, Greenberg said in the interview. Two years later they started playing, the beats were handed out on a seniority basis and nobody wanted it. My hand was in their faces. Sure, I was ready to play hockey and was excited and willing to do it.

Greenberg was the Philadelphia Flyers beat writer for 14 seasons and covered the Toronto Maple Leafs in the early 1990s.

His coverage of sports reached a wide audience during his time with the New York Post, Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News.

Readers and colleagues respected Greenberg. Many tributes appeared on social media on Friday.

Jay Greenberg was one of the greatest hockey writers who ever lived, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark tweeted. But more than that, he was a warm, cheerful, caring person.

The Philadelphia Flyers released a statement noting that Jay devoted his life to writing and had a really special ability to tell a story in a way that not many people could.

The longtime Penguins beat writer Dave Molinari of DKSports in Pittsburgh, tweeted: The hockey writing community is in a down place today with the passing of Jay Greenberg, one of the greatest talents and best people the industry has ever honored.

Greenberg is survived by his 44-year-old wife, Mona, and daughters Elizabeth and Stephanie.

Greenberg returned to the arena where he fell in love with the game twice during the former Johnstown Chiefs existence in the ECHL. The first time in 1989 he did an article about the Chiefs’ popularity and rough play for an Inside Hockey magazine story.

In October 2004, Greenberg was in the War Memorial press box to record a game of the Chiefs for The Hockey News during the NHL lockout.

It was almost like the old days for Greenberg, even though this was years after the 35 cent tickets were sold to Section 6.

I’ve seen the golden age of the team, Greenberg said of the old Jets. Don Hall, Dick Roberge, Kenny Laufman, Kenny Coombes, Joe Daley especially Hall and Roberge. I remember the third championship they won all three road races in Greensboro. I still remember how impressed I was.

Greenberg’s ability to tell a story, especially a hockey story, impressed readers for nearly five decades.

Now it’s our turn to remember him.