Bulls are in a culture shift and can thank guard Lonzo Ball

Point guard Lonzo Ball was the first domino to fall.

Once he did, the Bulls found themselves in an unknown place this offseason: They were an NBA destination.

Yes, that’s a description the Bulls are suddenly carrying, one that for years was more of a punch line than a reality.

No, Chicago is not Miami or Los Angeles and probably never will be. But by taking over Ball in a four-year, $85 million sign-and-trade last week with the Pelicans, the Bulls front office continued to deliver on its promises to change the culture.

Now the Bulls have a culture that All-Star type players want to be a part of.

Obviously core, four-time All-Star striker DeMar DeRozan said when asked Friday what sold him to join the Bulls. Of [Nikola Vucevic] be there, Zacho [LaVine], the organization, the city … the whole spectrum of the team and the organization for me.

And once Lonzo signed, that made it even more appealing. You could see what they were working towards, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. It wasn’t too much of a pitch they had to make after that.

So why was Ball so important?

DeRozan said he’d been eyeing Ball since he was the IT prospect from Chino Hills, California.

One, I’ve been a fan of his, said DeRozan, whose own sign-and-trade will pay him $85 million over the next three seasons. I remember seeing him play in high school [and in] high school [at UCLA]. And since he’s been in the league, it seemed like he wasn’t really left free to be the player I think he is. And coming to this organization and seeing him get that opportunity for the first time in his career was something I definitely wanted to be a part of.

The dynamism he brings to court on both sides is tremendous. He’s a great point guard, a great player. And for him, I think you will definitely see the best of Lonzo this coming year.

The Ball-to-the-Bulls rumors are the worst kept secret since 2019, when someone in Balls camp leaked a handful of teams he’d like to play for. Even with former vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and former general manager Gar Forman forming the front office at the time, the Bulls were on that short list.

But it was about timing. With Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley now heading the front office, the Bulls struck a deal with Ball minutes after the free period began.

Like [the media] said, [the Bulls have] I’ve been at it for a minute now, Ball said of his decision. I feel like they wanted me. And I want to play for someone who wants me to play for them. So that was attractive.

Perhaps a little too appealing in the eyes of the NBA, which is investigating the deal based on its manipulation rules.

No, I didn’t go into that; I won’t go into that, Ball said of the investigation. I am here to tell you that I am a Taurus and how happy I am to be part of the organization.

That’s not a comment that many high-profile players have been able to make over the past five years.

They’re an exciting team, Ball said. I see the future, and I think we can go up and down [the court] and win basketball games. Ultimately, I want to play like that, and I’m happy to be a Taurus.