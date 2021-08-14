Sports
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Odessa High Splits Few Matches To Open Basin Brawl
The Odessa High tennis team is in the early stages of figuring out the best lineup for the fall season.
Bronchos coach Katelyn Watts was encouraged by what she saw after the first day of Basin Brawl Friday at the Bob Clark Tennis Center.
Odessa High defeated Seminole 18-1 in the afternoon session after falling 10-6 from Andrews in the morning session.
I just think we had better footwork in the afternoon than this morning, Watts said. I also notice that they perform better when they are tired.”
The Bronchos defeated the boys and girls singles against the Indians with Seminole’s lone win in the mixed doubles.
In girls’ doubles, senior Kayzsa Cox and junior Hannah Wilson Seminoles defeated Alyssa Gonzales and Angie Klassen.
The two are among the more experienced players on the team, but it’s their first year teaming up in doubles.
I think that was a really big difference for me, Wilson said. She (Kayzsa) helped me grow and lifted me and fed good energy from each other.
It’s only the second team game Odessa High has played in the fall season, and Cox added that she and Wilson have made good progress so far.
They hit better shots and carried each other, Cox said. We carry each other well and we communicate better.
Both girls won their respective singles later in the afternoon, with Cox beating Klassen 8-4 and Wilson beating Jessica Giesbrecht 8-0.
Those two have a bright future, Watts said of Wilson and Cox. They just click together well and I do see a different fire in them.
Senior Matthew Thompson also found great success on the boys side for the Bronchos.
He started the afternoon with Nithin Reddy and the duo defeated Danni Klassen and Ruger Scott 8-3.
Thompson added a singles win against Franz Fehr 6-3, 6-0 and said things started to pick up for him in the afternoon.
I say the sprockets started to get a little greasy in the afternoon, Thompson said. The machine was ready to start and I had a lot of energy to win the race.
Thompson added that he knows he has to act as one of the team leaders as the Bronchos replace the top three seniors from last season.
I know there’s a huge expectation to fill compared to last year because we had three phenomenal seniors left, he said. There are some big shoes to fill and I continue to improve trying to fill those shoes.
The Bronchos will also try to carry over the confidence built on Friday into Saturday.
Odessa High will host Hobbs (NM) at 9:00 AM, followed by a game against Midland Christian Saturday at the Bob Clark Tennis Center.
We just need to have a positive attitude, Wilson said. Eat some carbohydrates to fill you up and get some good energy and a good night’s sleep. The goal is to warm up and start quickly.
Seminole will take on Midland High and Midland Legacy, respectively, from 9am at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland.
>> PERMIAN RESULTS: The Permian tennis team also took on Seminole and Andrews on the opening day of the Basin Brawl.
The Panthers defeated Seminole 18-1 while results from the afternoon session against Andrews were unavailable.
Permian is scheduled to receive Midland Christian at 9am, followed by Hobbs at the Pat Wikse Tennis Facility.
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas
Basin Brawl
Odessa High 18, Seminole 1
Friday, Bob Clark Tennis Center
Boys singles: Nithin Reddy, Odessa High, def. Danni Klassen, Seminole, 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Thompson, Odessa High, def. Franz Fehr, Seminole, 6-3, 6-0; Akshathn Mukkera, Odessa High def. Ruger Scott, Seminole, 7-6, 6-8, 8-6; Harvey Daniels, Odessa High def. Brayden Baumgartner, Seminole, 6-2; Kanishk Yanklora, Odessa High def, Zeke Carrillo, Odessa High, 6-0, 6-2; Samuel Walters, Odessa High def. Ismael Saenz, Seminole, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls singles: Kayzsa Cox, Odessa High, d. Angie Klassen, Seminole, 8-4; Olivia Cabral, Odessa High def. Alyssa Gonzales, Seminole, 6-2, 2-6, 10-4; Hannah Wilson, Odessa High def. Jessica Giesbrecht, Seminole, 8-0; Alexis Lampton, Odessa High, d. Rachel Harms, Seminole, 6-1, 6-2; Rhina Quinteros, Odessa High, d. Haylee Villanueva, Seminole, 6-0, 6-1; Jessica Fierro, Odessa High, def. Giana Critchfield, Seminole, 6-0, 6-0.
Double boys: Nithin Reddy-Matthew Thompson, Odessa High def. Danni Klassen-Ruger Scott, Seminole, 8-3; Harvey Daniels-Kanishk Yanklara, Odessa High def. Brayden Baumgartner-Zeke Carrillo, 8-3.
Girls double: Kayzsa Cox-Hannah Wilson, Odessa High Def. Alyssa Gonzales-Angie Klassen, Seminole, 8-6; Olivia Cabral-Alexis Lampton, Odessa High def. Rachel Harms-Michaela Holley, Seminole, 8-3; Rhina Quinteros-Jessica Fierro, Odessa High def. Grace Howard-Izzy Rudder, Seminole, 8-2.
Mixed Doubles: Franz Fehr-Jessica Giesbrecht, Seminole defeats. Walters-Ituarte, Odessa High, 2-8; Patrick-Dahlia, Odessa High def. Ismael-Lliani, Seminole, 8-0.
Andrews 10, Odessa High 6
Friday, Bob Clark Tennis Center
Boys singles: Nithin Reddy, Odessa High, def. Jathan Slaughter, Andrews, 6-1, 6-3; Maddux Foster, Andrews, def. Akshathn Mukkera, Odessa High, 6-0, 6-1; Corben Flores, Andrews defeats. Matthew Thompson, Odessa High, 2-6, 6-0, 11-9; Mason Moore, Andrews, def. Harvey Daniels, Odessa High, 6-0, 6-2; Toby Trotter, Andrews beats. Kanishk Yanklora, Odessa High, 6-1, 6-1.
Girls singles: Aubren Jepperson, Andrews def. Kayzsa Cox, Odessa High, 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Wilson, Odessa High def. Graisyn Good, Andrews, 6-1, 6-3; Jenyfer Argumedo, Andrews defeats. Alexis Lampton, Odessa High, 6-4, 6-1; Rhina Quinteros, Odessa High def. Breanna Serna, Andrews, 6-2, 6-2; Jalee Shrauner, Andrews defeats. Jessica Fierro, Odessa High, 6-2, 3-0.
Double boys: Nithin Reddy-Matthew Thompson, Odessa High def. Jathan Slaughter-Corben Flores, Andrews, 8-6; Toby Trotter-Maddux Foster, Andrews defeats. Harvey Daniels-Kanishk Yanklara, Odessa High, 6-8; Mason Moore-Carlosmario Porras Espino, Andrews defeats. Akshathn Mukkera Mallik, Odessa High, 8-0.
Girls double: Aubren-Jeppesen-Jenyfer Argumedo, Andews, def. Kayzsa Cox-Hannah Wilson, Odessa High, 8-2; Olivia Cabral-Alexis Lampton, Odessa High def. Breanna Serna-Graisyn Good, Andrews, 8-2; Rhina Quinteros-Jessica Fierro, Odessa High def. Abby Florez-Emori Stephenson, Andrews, 8-6.
Mixed Doubles: Walters-Ituarte, Odessa High def. Hailey Bowman-Bradley Warner, Andrews, 8-6.
Perm 18, Seminole 1
Friday, Pat Wikse Tennis Center
Boys singles: Patricio Rios, Perm def. Danni Klassen, Seminole, 6-0, 6-3; Ashton Schubert, Perm Defeats. Franz Fehr, Seminole, 6-1, 6-4; Druhu Patel, Perm def. Ruger Scott, Seminole, 6-0, 6-3; Cayleb Medina, Perm def. Brayden Baumgartner, Seminole, 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Soto, Perm def. Zeke Carrillo, Seminole, 6-0, 6-1; Joshua Conant, Perm def. Ismael Saenz, Seminole, 6-1.
Girls singles: Paula Garcia, Perm def. Angie Klassen, Seminole, 6-0, 6-0; Annabella Sanchez, Perm defeats. Alyssa Gonzales, Seminole, 7-5, 6-0; Ashlynn Nail, Perm def. Jessica Giesbrecht, Seminole, 6-3, 7-5; Sophia Jones, Perm def. Rachel Harms, Seminole, 7-5, 6-0; Jessica Hodgins, Perm def. Bella Haas, Seminole, 6-1; Jillian Rodriguez, Perm defeats. Lliani Lopez, Seminole, 6-1.
Double boys: Cayleb Medina-Ashton Schubert, Perm defeats. Danni Klassen-Ruger Scott, Seminole, 9-8 (3); Druhu Patel-A. Garcia, Perm def. Brayden Baumgartner-Zeke Carrillo, Seminole, 8-1; Samuel Soto-Joshua Conant, Perm def. Ismael Saenz-Lliani, Seminole, 8-0 (standard).
Girls double: Alyssa Gonzales-Angie Klassen, Seminole, def. Jessica Hodgins-Annabella Sanchez, Perm, 8-6; Ashlynn Nail-Sophia Jones, Perm Defeats. Jessica Giesbrecht-Rachel Harms, Seminole, 8-6; K. Turnbult-H. Johns, Perm def. Leah Martin-Haylee Villanueva, Seminole, 8-4.
Mixed Doubles: Paula Garcia-Patricio Rios, Perm defeats. Franz Fehr-Michaela Holley, Seminole 8-0.
