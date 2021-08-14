Maharaja college hockey field in Kochi awaits a facelift





The Indian hockey team’s historic win of the Olympic bronze medal and the outstanding performance of its star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh seem to have revived hopes of giving the unkempt hockey ground of Maharajas College, Ernakulam, a facelift. The swampy ground filled with overgrown grass has long been in a state of neglect. Young talents who dreamed of becoming big in the sport were left in the dark by the poor condition of the ground. We intend to submit a proposal to the government to elevate the existing site to an international level hockey field. The idea is to develop a hockey hub that provides a platform for budding talents to nurture their skills, said N. Ramakanthan, chairman of the university’s board of directors. The once vibrant ground hit a bad spot after 16.5 cents was handed over to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for the construction of the Maharajas College Ground station. The total land value was estimated at 8.8 crore. However, the college did not receive the money as the metro rail authorities took the position that no compensation could be given for government land, Prof. Ramakanthan said. But T. Jayachandran, a member of the college’s development council, recalled a government order issued on March 24, 2014, asking the school principal to deposit the 8.8 crore as the land value for the 16.5 cents the college is offering. had taken over the subway. rail project. The college had elaborated a proposal to use the money for elevating the existing hockey field into an international-level facility at an estimated cost of 2.5 to 3 crore. The remainder was earmarked for the construction of a women’s inn and renovation of a men’s inn, he said. The plans did not materialize, as the college never received any compensation for the land. Prof. dr. Ramakanthan said the board of directors of the college was hopeful to build a new hockey field. The Higher Education Department’s working group meeting held last month had approved a 6.9 crore proposal for the construction of a synthetic runway on the ground, he added.

