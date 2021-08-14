Problems Facing Factories When Workers Live On Site

Dang Quynh Giang

The British CEO sent this message to all employees a few days ago: “The board of directors sincerely apologizes for the stress and anxiety caused by the positive business in the company. I know you have placed your trust in management to to keep you all safe, and I’m sorry we couldn’t do it. I want to offer my deepest apologies to our F0 friends, who are in isolation. Our company must suspend operations until this incident is resolved.”

Our company had passed the three on-site arrangement more than a month ago, and more than half of the 2,000-plus employees had signed up to work and stay at the factory without going home or going home.

We have invested billions of dongs in initial costs and daily expenses to ensure that more than 1,000 people can eat, live and work locally. At the time, the company did not expect a profit and even feared losses. The main goal was to try and ensure that workers would not become unemployed during the pandemic and to fulfill important orders.

Normally, employees eat one meal at the workplace. But now the company had to provide three main meals and an evening snack every day.

We renovated, expanded the factory and built more toilets and bathrooms to make sure there was enough for the employees. Each person was provided with a mattress, mosquito net, blanket, pillow, toothpaste and toothbrush, clothes hanger and sink. They also received weekly shampoo, shower gel and detergent.

The company also quickly installed ping pong tables, roller skating rinks, badminton courts, mini football fields, and shuttle kicking and sports areas.

Each living space was equipped with a large screen for watching movies and listening to music, and each workshop was equipped with a loudspeaker for singing karaoke during breaks.

On Saturday, employees were provided with up to three cans of beer and snacks.

In addition, we had pre-purchased a number of oxygen tanks, supplements, fever meds, N95 masks and protective clothing. The cost of weekly Covid-19 testing was also significant.

Workers in the team that continues to work at the Thanh Cong Garment Factory in Tan Phu District, HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/An Phuong

As a precautionary measure against Covid, every employee had to test negative from the start before entering the factory within the day.

They would then be quarantined in a separate room and given a PCR test after five days. Only if the test was negative were they allowed to work.

If an employee needed more supplies, they could register with the office and the company would order them from supermarkets, and the goods would be delivered once a week.

The supermarket staff would place and withdraw the ordered goods at a specified location, and the company staff would disinfect and bring in the goods.

All transactions with non-essential contractors and suppliers were suspended. Units required to maintain operations such as supplying raw materials or purchasing food and drink must have staff tested negative for Covid-19 within three days and wearing protective clothing.

They were not allowed to leave their vehicle, which was sealed between entering and leaving the factory.

We even divided the factory into bubbles, and each bubble was further divided into smaller spaces with separate living areas, so that different groups wouldn’t come into contact with each other.

That way, if unfortunately one of the groups had someone with Covid, the rest would stay safe.

Normally everyone in the company ate in the cafeteria, but now meals were delivered directly to the workers’ workstations.

Kitchen and housekeeping staff and security guards had their own bubbles and only worked there.

But despite such thorough precautions, the factory discovered a case of Covid earlier this week, much to our shock and sadness.

All operations had to be stopped immediately.

We have no way of determining how Covid got into the business. Some newcomers may have carried the disease, although their first two tests were negative and the virus only started spreading later.

It is also possible that an employee secretly received some goods from outside through the gate at night.

I know many other companies have encountered similar situations despite the three on-site arrangement. Some of them discovered the infections late and became sources of outbreaks. In the end, their bosses had to watch in tears as their businesses were shut down.

As an insider, I really feel the pain of wasting all the effort and dedication of hundreds of people.

To successfully implement the three-on-site model, the most important thing is to have absolute screening and absolute control through the operational processes.

If transactions with the outside world do take place, there is always a potential risk that the defenses will be breached.

In areas where the disease is still spreading in the community or where compliance is poor, the on-site model can quickly become a nightmare.

A production stoppage means a rupture in the economy, a rupture in the jobs and livelihoods of workers.

But I can’t help but wonder if there is another method that is more effective than the three on-site at keeping production going.

If there is no alternative for this model to be effective, companies need the support of authorities to ease the pressure. This could be in the form of tax breaks, a reduction in Covid-19 testing costs, electricity and water bills and interest rates on bank loans, or subsidizing employees’ salaries during the period of quarantine before they go to work. .

Our company chose to quarantine them for five days. If we had quarantined them for the full 14 days, security would have been greater, but labor costs would have put a huge strain on it.

Businesses are all struggling with how to maintain production and management on their own without knowing if they would be closed the next day.

I hope the Ministry of Health will prioritize the vaccination of workers in factories, industrial parks and delivery companies that we deal with on a daily basis. This is vital for the manufacturing and logistics industry and to keep supply chains intact.

Companies are a major partner of the government and that is why we are willing to help with the vaccination campaign to prevent production disruptions.

What we need is a mechanism to carry out this cooperation.

*Dang Quynh Giang is a lawyer. The opinions expressed are his own.