Notre Dame names 7 captains for 2021 football season // UHND.com

Brian Kelly told the media last weekend that he would announce the captains of Notre Dame last Monday. It took a few days longer than Kelly expected, but on Friday Notre Dame announced seven captains for the 2021 football season. This is the third time in the past five years that Notre Dame has had seven captains.

Myron Tagovailoa Amosa. The 5th year senior is currently going through a personal tragedy with the sudden and unexpected loss of his father. When he returns to camps, do so as captain for 2021. The Hawaiian native is one of the more likeable players on the team and a veteran in one of Notre Dames’ deepest position groups.

His inclusion as captain seems like a no-brainer, even though his inclusion in the 2017 recruiting class was not at the time. Tagovailoa-Amosa was one of several late additions to that class following the coaching turnover in the wake of the 2016 disaster.

All praise to the Most High. It is an honor and a privilege to serve my brothers. Congratulations to my fellow captains on a well deserved title. I will not be discouraged because the joy of the Lord is my strength. This is just the beginning Pops. To my brothers, ALWAYS FTB Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa August 14, 2021

Kurt Hinish. Another no-brainer for the captains as arguably the face of the Irish defence. When he announced that he would be returning for a 5th year, taking advantage of the free year awarded by the NCAA last year during the pandemic, he did so in a way only he could.

Avery Davis. Of the group of captains, none of them have seen as much adversity on the field as Davis. He was recruited as a quarterback before transitioning to running back, cornerback, and eventually wide receiver. Many players would have switched at some point on that roller coaster, but Davis always kept his head down and did what was asked of him. He finally found a home with the receiver and made one of the biggest plays of the 2020 season with his long pass from Ian Book in the 4th quarter of the Clemson game.

Kyren Williams. It is rare for Notre Dame to mention a junior captain, but the attack runs through Kyren Williams and he is the spark plug both on and off the field for the Irish attack. He’s the leader of a deep and accomplished backroom, and there’s a chance it could be his last year if he replicates his 2020 success this fall. It is noteworthy that just two years ago Williams had a disappointing freshman season in which he was relegated to the scouting team duty for most of the season. Two years later he is captain.

Kyle Hamilton. He is Notre Dames’ best player, arguably by far, on the pitch and has become one of the leaders of this team. I think we all know Hamilton’s time at Notre Dame is short as a projected top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so it’s great to see Notre Dame learn from the mistake of not naming Jaylon Smith a captain in 2015. with the addition of Hamilton.

Drew White. Most Notre Dame fans were surprised when White won a starting appearance two years ago. No one is surprised anymore and no one is surprised that White has been called a captain today. Hes the favorite to lead the team in kits this fall and early reports out of camp are that White is stacked up for this season.

Jarret Patterson. Patterson, the only returning starter along Notre Dame’s offensive line, is one of the leaders of the entire team, not just his position group. Like Tagovailoa-Amosa, Patteson was a late addition to his recruiting class after a coaching change at his position group. Jeff Quinn’s first big win on the recruiting path could end up being one of his biggest.

Seven captains is a lot, but there isn’t much redundancy in the position group that makes Notre Dame captain everywhere at almost every level of offense and defense except the quarterback. Some thought Jack Coan might have been captain this year, but it would have been unprecedented for a graduate to be named captain.