Flyers postpone Zayde Wisdom indefinitely after shoulder surgery





This is going to be a big year for the Philadelphia Flyers prospects, but one of them may be sidelined for a while. Announced by the team on Friday, 2020 fourth round pick Zayde Wisdom has had successful shoulder surgery this summer and is out indefinitely. Injury Update: 2020 NHL Draft Pick (4th Round, 94th Overall) Zayde Wisdom underwent successful shoulder surgery in Philadelphia today. Wisdom played in 28 games with the . last season @LVPhantoms (AHL), with 18 points (7g-11a). He is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/rkXfsnxCv1 Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 13, 2021 Being gone indefinitely can either mean it’s a terribly for a long time, or they just aren’t sure about the recovery time and don’t want to publish a timeline to the public, even if it’s in a few months. Either way, Wisdom isn’t embarking on a season that could have been strangely beneficial to him. Because the Ontario Hockey League closed its doors for the entire 2020-21 season, many prospects drafted from that league (such as Wisdom and 2021 co-challenger Tyson Foerster) were able to make their professional debuts and spend several minutes on their respective American Hockey League matches. teams, just one step away from the NHL. Aand early posts this summer hinted at an official statement that any OHL player who appeared in 20 or more games (Foerster and Wisdom reached that threshold) could play in the AHL again in the 2021-22 season. Normally it would be OHL or NHL until they turn 20 years old, but with the wild pandemic year, a major loophole in player development has been exploited. For Wisdom, at just 18 years of age, he was able to play amongst some highly experienced professional players and even scored 7 goals and 18 points in 28 games, a remarkable score for someone so young in that league. Players had the opportunity to return to the OHL, of course, and with the taxi crew disappearing, maybe that means less ice age for those young prospects in the AHL, meaning less potential development. Wisdom may have been one of those players and went back to the Kingston Frontenacs to return to winger for the expected first overall pick of 2022, Shane Wright. Now that his surgery and recovery are a priority, we’ll see when he’s back to full health and ready to hit the ice at Lehigh Valley or Kingston.

