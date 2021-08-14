Preview of Boston College Football Opponent: Louisville

The Eagles will travel to Kentucky to face the Louisville Cardinals on October 23 for what will be the 14th all-time meeting between these two teams.

Previous results

Louisville has a narrow 7-6 lead in the series dating back to 1986. This series spans multiple conferences from when both teams were independent until the Great East, and now the ACC. The Eagles seem to tie even after winning 3 of their last 5 matchups against a new Cardinals team.

BC defeated the Cards 34-27 at Alumni Stadium last year. Lousiville finished 4-7 in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, with an ACC record of 3-7. ESPN College Football Power Rankings put Louisville at 43rd this year with a predicted win-loss total of 6.6-5.4.

Coaching

Scott Satterfield returns for his 3rd season (and 2nd full season) at the helm of the Louisville Cardinals with a record for building winning programs. It was Satterfield who took Appalachian State from a 4-8 FCS team to a 10-2 FBS team that won 3 consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships and 4 straight bowl games. This season will certainly be an indication of whether Satterfield has Louisville on the same trajectory as Appalachian State, and with that much roster turnover, it will be a test for the third-year coach. Louisville’s roster will hardly resemble the team the Eagles faced last year as they welcome 24 real freshmen along with acquiring and losing multiple players on the transfer portal.

insult

The Cardinals finished 4th in the ACC, but lost their two lead receivers, Dez Fitzpatrick and Tutu Atwell, and their lead rusher, Javian Hawkins. All three are now in the NFL. The Cardinals are returning their key offensive piece which is quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was also the team’s second leading rusher in 2020. Though his role was unclear last year, with the departure of Jawon Pass (handed over to Towson), Cunninghams played role in the offense is not only secured, he can be the cornerstone in this new look attack.

The offensive line that Cunningham will protect should also be fairly strong, which could pose a problem for BC. Based on returning talent, Braden Smith, Jordan Watkins and tight end Marshon Ford are the pass catchers to watch. Based on past seasons totals, Jalen Mitchell and Hassan Hall will be the ones trying to fill the void left by Hawkins. Offensively, Louisville’s biggest problem last season was turning the ball around with 24 turnovers that went straight into BCs hand when the Eagles forced 21, but if the Cardinals fix that problem, this Eagles defense will be under a lot of pressure.

Defense

Louisville’s 3rd-ranked ACC defense also finds itself in need of replacing some talent with the departure of 6 starters. They return their lead tackler in linebacker CJ Avery but lose their other two backers Rodjay Burns and Dorian Etheridge.

Monty Montgomery returns and with 46 tackles and 33 solo tackles in 2020 he should be able to pick up some slack.

KelTrel Clark is a name to look out for in the Louisville physical secondary. This unit is the strength of this defense. The Cardinals handed in the fewest passing yards and lowest league percentage in the ACC last season, but they didn’t get much pressure from their defensive line, forcing 21 sacks over 11 games. Phil Jurkovec should at least have the time to get through these tight fringe benefits.

Forecast

It is fitting that this game is played in Kentucky, as it will likely be a race.

It’s strength versus strength when it comes to passing the Eagles versus the secondary Cardinals. Both quarterbacks probably won’t face much pressure (hoping BC’s D-Line improves and proves me wrong), so it comes down to QB decision making. In that scenario, Jurkovec has the lead, he only threw 5 INTs last year and Cunningham threw 12. Making a prediction is complicated by Louisvilles roster sales, but given Satterfields’ resume I wouldn’t count on the Cardinals getting there at all. would fall off.

This is a 50-50, toss game, but Jurkovec’s ball protection will eventually give BC an edge.

Eagles win 35-28