NHL requires team staff vaccinations, player protocols coming





The NHL has usually been very public about their protocols during the COVID pandemic, whether it’s changing the structure of the arena to make it safer and more ventilated, or upfront about how their testing system is managed and the timeline of the results, they are enough to inform us what they are doing through all this. So on Friday night, the league sent a memo to the teams and media members that they need full vaccinations for team personnel and other people who are near the players and hockey operations (within 12 feet). There are some limited exceptions, such as parking attendants. NHL/NHLPA protocols for players are not yet finalized. (2/2) Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 13, 2021 As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman points out, there will be some expectations, giving the example of a parking attendant who would interact with the player for a very short period of time. Friedman also mentions that the mandate for the players will be completed in the future, most likely need to go through the NHLPA and get approval from them first. When it comes to wording, does having access mean the players’ families? I’m sure that question will be answered later in the year, but it’s going to be an interesting balance. The league had strict rules last season that were stricter than the other major North American professional sports, but like other leagues, their protocols were relaxed when the team was able to confirm that 85 percent of its staff are fully vaccinated. Once they reached that number, players could head to restaurants for alfresco meals, socialize outside the team buildings, and head to each other’s hotel rooms down the road. With this mandate of every member being fully vaccinated and some sort of ruling on vaccines for the players coming before the season, it will only bring a little more security to the NHL by trying to have a more regular structured season in 2021-22. Last season, the league rearranged the then 31 teams into four geographically influenced divisions and the teams were only allowed to play within those divisions during the regular season, only crossing over when the final four teams were decided in the playoffs. This season there will be a full tour, a regular season structure of interdivision matches and real fans in the arena. A grim look compared to what happened during the 56-game 2020-21, but a welcome return to competitive normality. Well, see how that plays out and if there will be a mandate for player vaccinations in the coming months.

