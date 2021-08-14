Tech gives national athletes an extra boost





A visitor plays table tennis with Pongbot, an AI-enabled table tennis robot at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, better known as China Joy, in Shanghai on July 30, 2021. [Photo/IC]

Technology has been at the forefront of China’s strong presence at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies played an important role in helping Chinese athletes train and improve their performance. Pongbot, an AI-enabled table tennis robot, has become a popular “coach” at the national table tennis player training base. It can take high-quality shots at will and never gets tired. The robot can also adjust the speed and spin of the ball according to a player’s level of aptitude. Through big data, it can collect and analyze the trajectory and movements of different athletes, as well as simulate the movements of competitors to facilitate their training. “The AI ​​robot is undoubtedly replacing some of the work for coaches, especially when we have to take care of multiple tables during training,” said Chen Bin, deputy dean of China Table Tennis College and the coach of retired table tennis world champion Ding Ning. Co-developed by China Table Tennis College and Siasun Robot & Automation Co, Pongbot is considered by many industry insiders to be the world’s first AI ball-throwing robot. More importantly, it can also imitate the gait of different players that human training partners usually find difficult, for example that of the Japanese table tennis player Ito Mima. This would allow us to provide our athletes with more targeted training,” he said. At the Tokyo Olympics, China was second in the medal tally with 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals, just behind the United States. In sports such as volleyball, running, swimming, rowing and weightlifting, a large number of athletes in the country have adopted high-tech training methods. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) highlighted the important role of technologies in driving the digitization of key areas, including sports. A directive released by the State Council on the high-quality development of sports said the country will accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing, big data and AI in the sports sector. Quan Hongchan, the 14-year-old talented Chinese diver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said on her Weibo account that behind her gold medal were not only her own efforts, but also the national diving team’s three-dimensional AI training system. The advanced system, developed by internet company Baidu Inc, restructures the three-dimensional posture of divers standing on the springboard. This feedback is sent back to the coaches in real time. Fei Xiang, a senior engineer from Baidu, said such high-tech equipment is important for sports events that require high precision. The China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology also helped six world swimming champions with precision measurements during their preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The waterproof measuring device weighs only 16 grams and can collect data on a swimmer’s posture, breathing and stroke rate, as well as turn times and other technical statistics in under a second. Huang Haiyan, a professor of sports events and industries at Shanghai University of Sport, said: “Technology will have a multifaceted and profound impact on the country’s sports industry. Computer technology, virtual reality, somatosensory technologies, AI and big data will have explosive applications in the sports sector in the coming years. “The use of technologies in the sports industry will help improve the country’s overall competitiveness in sports,” Huang said.

