Renewed Michigan Football Staff Has New Emphasis: Coaching

In his seventh season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh realizes he can’t be everywhere at once. He’s traditionally hands-on with offense, but he’s also made an effort to spend time with defense and special teams.

And now, with a new defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, safety coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, and reassigned offensive line coach, there are many new voices who share Harbaugh’s vision with the players.

In the fall camp, Harbaugh and the staff relied on a back-to-basics mentality with a special emphasis on coaching.

There is just a lot of coaching. I notice it in special teams, offense, defense bought a lot of coaching and I say that in a good way, Harbaugh said at a news conference on Friday. The guys know what to do and now the tier(s) levels are going up every day. Coaches and players react. We just try to get better every day. That’s our goal, come out every day with a better team as one.

With new assistant coaches come new coaching styles for players to get used to. Sherrone Moore, UM’s new offensive coach and co-offensive coordinator, has embraced traditional classroom teaching and open dialogue with his group.

The best places I’ve learned are in classrooms, Moore said Thursday. Great teachers are not just dictators, they communicate, and they allow you to communicate back. I think it’s extremely important as a teacher when we’re in our classroom (or) conference room that you have open dialogue and communication, because when you do that, the kids can talk things through, and maybe someone can ask a question that they would don’t ask if you just dictated or told them.