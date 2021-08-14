Sports
Campbell County tennis teams fill in the gaps | local
The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams had just five days of training to complete a starting lineup for the season opening on Saturday in Torrington.
The boys’ team will return four of the eight starters from last year’s team, while the girls’ team will bring back six, said coach Mark Miessler. The Camels had 11 boys and nine girls for the first day of training on Monday, Miessler said.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will return a lot of experience, but will have to fill in the gaps left by graduating or players choosing other sports. Two singles places and three doubles teams count towards a varsity team’s score.
Boys team to replace 3 state runner-ups
The Campbell County boys’ team finished second in the state behind Kelly Walsh in the state tournament last year. The boys were captained by No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 1 doubles partners Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson.
Lemm, Neary and Robertson all graduated with the class of 2021. But the boys didn’t just lose players through graduation.
Senior Logan Dymond, who last year ranked No. 2 in doubles with senior Jason Fink, decided to play football for the Camels the night before the first day of practice.
He just felt like he might regret it if he didn’t play football, Fink said.
After losing his doubles partner, Fink used the first week of training to switch to singles for his final tennis season.
Fink didn’t have much time to play tennis during the summer holidays. He was a pitcher and first baseman for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team, which played 86 games between April and August.
The Post 42s season ended at the regional tournament last weekend. Tennis practice started the following Monday, so Fink didn’t have time to rest.
It was a bit hectic, Fink said. After we lost at the regional games, I went to Grand Junction over the weekend for a little baseball thing, so it was an instant switch from one sport to the next. It’s a lot, but it’s fun.
Other key returnees for the Camel boys include seniors Marcus Sarvey, Tully Allison and Hayden Lemm. Sarvey played at number 2 in singles last season, while Allison and Lemm were partners at number 3 in doubles.
Miessler has not made any final decisions about where he will place his players in the lineup. Part of what helps make that decision is the challenge matches at the end of the first week of practice.
Challenge matches pit teammates against each other in a match and allow the coaches to see how each player performs in a live setting.
With four seniors on the boys team, Miessler gives the comfort of experience at both the regional and state tournaments. For now, his primary focus is to align his boys team in a lineup that will maximize both team and individual success.
Camel girls also return a lot of experience
The Campbell County girls’ team has not won a state title since 2013. Last year, the Camels finished 11th in the 16-team state tournament.
Junior Abi Neary, Jeffersons’ younger sister, is determined to change that and create her own legacy on the tennis court. After watching Jefferson win two state titles with Robertson in the past three years, Abi is ready to take that next step and bring home her own hardware.
Abi played number 1 in doubles last year with Liv Castellanos. Castellanos graduated in the spring with Jefferson and Robertson.
Like Fink, Abi is focused on transitioning from doubles to singles after losing her partner last year.
It’s a tough transition and it will obviously be very different without Liv, Abi said. It will also be different mentally. I won’t have anyone on the field with me, so it’s going to be a pure mental game with myself.
It will definitely be a challenge, but I’m definitely excited for that challenge.
Abi has worked on the field since the state tournament ended last fall, and that’s no exaggeration.
As soon as the tennis season was over, like the night of the last day of the state actually, I came back to the courts to work on my serve and play out some points, Abi said.
The hunger and determination to improve only grew stronger as the off-season progressed, Abi said.
I probably only skipped one or two days a week. I tried to go to court for at least two hours every day, Abi said. During the summer there would be three sessions of tennis. There would be two o’clock in the morning, two o’clock in the afternoon and two o’clock in the night.
And I would attend them every day.
Along with Abi, the Camel girls also return for junior Alexa Richert, who played No. 1 in singles last year, and junior Mari Bouzis, who played No. 2 in doubles.
With one senior and four juniors, Miessler expects the girls’ team to remain competitive throughout the season. That includes state and regional tournaments at the end of September.
We’ve got some good young freshmen who have played other sports and they’re picking it up really well, Miessler said. It’s a bit like what we’ve seen in the past. As long as it stays that way, you’ll be fine.
If Abi eventually earns a spot in singles, her goal is to join the state. But her ultimate goal is to win the entire tournament.
I don’t like losing, Abi said. I know that getting well only helps me. …I’ve always loved to win and I think if I do these things every day, I’ll only get better.
Campbell County will start at home against Powell and Cody in CCHS at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.gillettenewsrecord.com/sports/local/article_230b1d62-e3a5-56d9-a969-a61580964bf9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]