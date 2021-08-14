Campbell County tennis teams fill in the gaps | local

The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams had just five days of training to complete a starting lineup for the season opening on Saturday in Torrington.

The boys’ team will return four of the eight starters from last year’s team, while the girls’ team will bring back six, said coach Mark Miessler. The Camels had 11 boys and nine girls for the first day of training on Monday, Miessler said.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will return a lot of experience, but will have to fill in the gaps left by graduating or players choosing other sports. Two singles places and three doubles teams count towards a varsity team’s score.

Boys team to replace 3 state runner-ups

The Campbell County boys’ team finished second in the state behind Kelly Walsh in the state tournament last year. The boys were captained by No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 1 doubles partners Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson.

Lemm, Neary and Robertson all graduated with the class of 2021. But the boys didn’t just lose players through graduation.

Senior Logan Dymond, who last year ranked No. 2 in doubles with senior Jason Fink, decided to play football for the Camels the night before the first day of practice.

He just felt like he might regret it if he didn’t play football, Fink said.

After losing his doubles partner, Fink used the first week of training to switch to singles for his final tennis season.

Fink didn’t have much time to play tennis during the summer holidays. He was a pitcher and first baseman for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team, which played 86 games between April and August.

The Post 42s season ended at the regional tournament last weekend. Tennis practice started the following Monday, so Fink didn’t have time to rest.

It was a bit hectic, Fink said. After we lost at the regional games, I went to Grand Junction over the weekend for a little baseball thing, so it was an instant switch from one sport to the next. It’s a lot, but it’s fun.

Other key returnees for the Camel boys include seniors Marcus Sarvey, Tully Allison and Hayden Lemm. Sarvey played at number 2 in singles last season, while Allison and Lemm were partners at number 3 in doubles.

Miessler has not made any final decisions about where he will place his players in the lineup. Part of what helps make that decision is the challenge matches at the end of the first week of practice.

Challenge matches pit teammates against each other in a match and allow the coaches to see how each player performs in a live setting.

With four seniors on the boys team, Miessler gives the comfort of experience at both the regional and state tournaments. For now, his primary focus is to align his boys team in a lineup that will maximize both team and individual success.

Camel girls also return a lot of experience

The Campbell County girls’ team has not won a state title since 2013. Last year, the Camels finished 11th in the 16-team state tournament.

Junior Abi Neary, Jeffersons’ younger sister, is determined to change that and create her own legacy on the tennis court. After watching Jefferson win two state titles with Robertson in the past three years, Abi is ready to take that next step and bring home her own hardware.

Abi played number 1 in doubles last year with Liv Castellanos. Castellanos graduated in the spring with Jefferson and Robertson.

Like Fink, Abi is focused on transitioning from doubles to singles after losing her partner last year.

It’s a tough transition and it will obviously be very different without Liv, Abi said. It will also be different mentally. I won’t have anyone on the field with me, so it’s going to be a pure mental game with myself.

It will definitely be a challenge, but I’m definitely excited for that challenge.

Abi has worked on the field since the state tournament ended last fall, and that’s no exaggeration.

As soon as the tennis season was over, like the night of the last day of the state actually, I came back to the courts to work on my serve and play out some points, Abi said.

The hunger and determination to improve only grew stronger as the off-season progressed, Abi said.

I probably only skipped one or two days a week. I tried to go to court for at least two hours every day, Abi said. During the summer there would be three sessions of tennis. There would be two o’clock in the morning, two o’clock in the afternoon and two o’clock in the night.

And I would attend them every day.

Along with Abi, the Camel girls also return for junior Alexa Richert, who played No. 1 in singles last year, and junior Mari Bouzis, who played No. 2 in doubles.

With one senior and four juniors, Miessler expects the girls’ team to remain competitive throughout the season. That includes state and regional tournaments at the end of September.

We’ve got some good young freshmen who have played other sports and they’re picking it up really well, Miessler said. It’s a bit like what we’ve seen in the past. As long as it stays that way, you’ll be fine.

If Abi eventually earns a spot in singles, her goal is to join the state. But her ultimate goal is to win the entire tournament.

I don’t like losing, Abi said. I know that getting well only helps me. …I’ve always loved to win and I think if I do these things every day, I’ll only get better.

Campbell County will start at home against Powell and Cody in CCHS at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.