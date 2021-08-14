Sports
Rochester-born Ferschweiler poised to take on ‘best conference in the country’ as West Michigan head coach
The Rochester natives’ dream was realized last week when he was named head coach for men’s hockey at his alma mater, Western Michigan, an emerging program that plays in arguably the best conference in college hockey, the NCHC.
Ferschweiler, 51, is a John Marshall graduate who helped the Rockets reach the state tournament in 1988, along with teammates such as future NHLer Doug Zmolek and current Rochester Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff.
Pat Ferschweiler
Ferschweiler has coached at almost every level, from midget hockey to the NHL.
He sat down with Forum News Services Jess Myers and Mick Hatten on The Rink Live podcast this week to talk about his path to the job at Western Michigan. Here’s some of what Ferschweiler had to say about his journey to become Division I head coach.
The entire podcast with Myers, Hatten and Ferschweiler can be found at TheRinkLive.com.
The Ice Rink Live: How did you come to be offered and accepted the position of head coach at Western Michigan to take over Andy Murray?
Pat Ferschweiler: It happened quickly. It was two Thursdays ago, I got a call and it was just Andy and our two ADs. Andy just said it’s time for him to step down. Luckily the ads said we know you’re our next guy. We’ve already settled with the president and gone through the channels. If you want to accept it, we would like to announce it. It was a short time frame. It was something Id was hoping for and wanted the chance to do.
TRL: What was it like working with Andy Murray?
PF: Anyone who knows Andy Murray, that guy loves hockey and loves to coach hockey, and he’s very good at it. When would that day (hed resignation) ever come? I wasn’t sure but I’m very excited about the opportunity and ready to do a great job. Andy is just a good person. And then with how good a hockey coach he is and how well he treats everyone around him, he’s just a good mentor to have.
TRL: What was it like growing up and playing hockey in Minnesota?
PF: Minnesota I think is the last pure hockey place on Earth. People play for their local teams, play along geographic lines. I was lucky enough to grow up in a time when everyone was playing. It’s not the State of Hockey for nothing. Everyone I grew up with played hockey. Growing up in Minnesota is a pure joy to have access to outdoor courts and access to so much hockey at all times.
TRL: What was it like growing up in Rochester?
PF: I grew up with a great group of kids in Rochester. At that time we had some pretty good players coming through – Doug Zmolek, Shjon Podein, Jeff Kruesel, Mike Curry, just to name a few. Eric Means, who played at the University of Minnesota. It was just pure love and joy to play the game. We’ve done it a lot and got pretty good at it. My whole family still lives in Rochester or the surrounding area, so I go back as much as possible and enjoy God’s Country.
TRL: You stayed at home and played in the USHL for the Rochester Mustangs.
PF: It was unbelievable. Mark Kaufman was my coach. He is now an assistant at Ferris State. He is a world class coach and a great person. He taught me that you really have to work for it. He wasn’t the first coach to say it to me, but he was the first coach to impress me and I really got the message that you have to outdo people and really dig to be great.
TRL: What will your style be as a head coach, in such a tough congress?
PF: Our conference is incredible from head to toe. I think it’s 100 percent the best conference in the country. I am a relationship coach. The players have an open door policy with me. I will be honest with them and they can be honest with me. On the ice, attacked. We want to take away time and space and turn the other way as quickly as possible.
TRL: You had the opportunity to be an (assistant) coach in the NHL, with the Detroit Red Wings at an interesting time for the franchise (2015-19), to come long-term as a Stanley Cup contender and to a new arena to move. What was that time like?
PF: What an amazing experience that was for me to be able to coach the best players in the world, to coach without the constraints of change. Whatever we could think of, those guys could do it, and they could do it the next shift. We show them just one video clip and they go well.
TRL: After coaching two stints in Western Michigan (2010-14, 2019-present), you had a brief overlap with PJ Flecks’ time as a football coach there. Any good PJ Fleck stories to tell?
PF: I was only here for a year with PJ. He came in and he was younger then, but his enthusiasm was the same. It hit West Michigan like a hurricane, in the best possible way. The guy, as you (in Minnesota) know very well, just wakes up and decides to be great every day. He doesn’t take no for an answer, he just doesn’t accept it from anyone around him. He’s just a really caring person and that’s why kids would run through a wall for him. Every player on that team knows he cares about them and that’s a great standard for a coach to set.
