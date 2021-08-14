Medal records were broken at the Tokyo Games. Where is Team USA now on the global scale? – NBC10 Philadelphia





This year’s Olympics tipped the record scales for athletes around the world. When Simone Biles scored her seventh Olympic medal on Day 11 of the Tokyo Games, she was officially tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American in gymnastics. Including all medals from World Cup events, Biles is considered the most decorated gymnast along with Larisa Latynina from the former Soviet Union who currently holds the global Olympic record with 18 medals. In synchronized swimming, ROC’s Svetlana Romashina also took home her sixth and seventh medals, breaking the previous world record of five in the sport, while sprinter Allyson Felix took her 10th and 11th medals on the track. This made Felix the US record holder in athletics just one behind the world record of 12 medals. But these women weren’t the only Olympians to break medal records during Tokyo. Here, Team USA’s top athletes fall in comparison to the world in medals held by sport. Nearly a third of Summer Olympic medal records are held by Americans Which athletes hold the record for the most medals in any Olympic sport during the Summer Games? Of the 34 sports that have been held at least twice in the Olympics, Americans hold the record in 11 of them. Athletes with the most Summer Olympic medals by sport America has no medalists in badminton, handball and table tennis and has no athletes who have multiple medals in baseball or hockey. Medalists in new events introduced this year are not yet included in the chart. In addition, there are notable medalists who are not in the data. These medalists don’t currently hold the record for the most medals, but they still have many more gold medals than the person who does. Carl Lewis, the previous American record holder in athletics, has 10 medals and nine of them are gold. Kaori Icho and Mijain Lopez each have four gold medals in wrestling compared to Wilfried Dietrich’s single gold medal. Lopez just won his fourth medal at the Tokyo Games. Likewise, Diver Wu Minxia has seven medals, five of which are gold compared to Dmitri Sautin’s two.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/sports/tokyo-summer-olympics/interactive-medal-records-were-broken-at-the-tokyo-games-where-does-team-usa-stand-now-on-the-global-scale/2926704/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos