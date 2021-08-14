Five Wildcats on Reeses Senior Bowl Watch List

Five Kentucky football players have been named to Reese’s 2022 Senior Bowl Watch List, the event announced this week. The five seniors include safety Yusuf Corker , offensive tackle Darian Kinnard , nose guard Marquan McCall , defensive lineman Josh Paschalis and inside linebacker DeAndre Square .

Corker, a 6-0, 204 pounder from McDonough, Georgia, has played in 37 career games with 24 straight starts for safety. As a junior, he finished second on the team in tackles (77) in 2020 behind NFL first-round draft pick Jamin Davis . He also added 2.5 tackles for losses, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He has earned third-team All-Southeastern Conference honors from third-team by Athlon Sports and a second-team preseason nod from Phil Steele. He was a third team selection by the media. Corker is also nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy which is awarded annually to the Defending IMPACT Player of the Year.

Off the field, Corker was named to the 2020 Dean’s List and SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. He graduated with a degree in economics in May and is currently working on a second degree in communications.

Kinnard, a six-foot, 338-pound offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tennessee, was rated by Pro Football Focus as college football’s best run-blocking tackle for 2021. The senior played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts and in 2020 he scored 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks on offense.

Kinnard has been named the first-team All-SEC first-team All-SEC this season by Athlon Sports, Media, Phil Steele and Walter Camp. In addition, he was a season one first-team All-American for USA Today, Walter Camp, and Pro Football Focus, and a preseason All-American from Phil Steele’s second team.

McCall, 6-3, 344-pound from Detroit, has played in 31 games in his career, including 10 last season at Nasal Guard. He earned starting orders vs. Missouri, Georgia and South Carolina and went on to total 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble at recovery and a half sack in his junior season. He was named a preseason All-SEC third-team pick by Phil Steele.

Paschal, a 6-3, 275-pounder from Prince George’s County, Maryland, moved from linebacker to defensive end prior to the 2020 season and became an instant tough player. He was named fourth-team All-SEC by Phil Steele’s Football Magazine and All-SEC Honorable Mention by Pro Football Focus in 2020 after a total of 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses, one sack, one quarterback rush and one interception in 11 games. A leader on and off the pitch, Paschal has been elected team captain twice (2019 and 2020) and for the past two seasons has been the representative of British football for the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the SEC Leadership Council. He was also named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award last season and was an SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member.

This season, he has been named the All-SEC Preseason Second Team Pick by Athlon Sports and the media, among others. He also earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team.

Paschal graduated with a degree in family sciences and a minor in health promotion in May 2021 and is currently working on a second degree in communications.

Square, a 6-1, 221-pound linebacker from Detroit, played in 36 career games with 22 starting orders, including 10 starts as a junior last season. The team captain was third on the team in total tackles in 2020 with 60, second on the team with four quarterback rushes, and also charted 2.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and a fumble at recovery.

This season, he has earned preseason All-SEC honors from Phil Steele (third team) and Athlon Sports (fourth team).

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 5, 2022 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will air on the NFL network and kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT. The workouts will also be live on ESPN and the NFL Network will host a daily primetime recap every night.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process annually. The Reese’s Senior Bowl had a total of 106 players drafted and 36 selected in the first three rounds of this year’s NFL Draft. The number 106 represents 41% of the NFL Draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has long been the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game as it is the only one to be coached by full staffs from two National Football League clubs. This year’s game is assigned to the coaching staff of the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins.