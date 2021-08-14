High school football starts with no test to play or limited fan capacity





FARMINGTON, Utah Farmington High School took on Corner Canyon on Friday for the varsity football season opener. Parent Melissa Frasure said it was exciting to see the players take to the field. It’s nice to be back here, and it’s nice to feel it’s normal, and I just hope we can stay here, she said. Things look different in high school football stadiums across Utah as many COVID-19 mandates have been lifted. A Davis School District spokesperson said they are doing everything state law allows to keep students safe. We don’t test the students, but we tell the students, ‘If you have the symptoms and they know what those symptoms are, let us know, please get yourself tested. We can’t have you around if you’re sick,” said Chris Williams. Much of the responsibility falls on parents and students this year, Williams said. Masks and vaccines for those who qualify are encouraged but not required. Williams said with contact tracing, the hope is that all football games will be played this season, as well as other sports. READ: ICUs Packed at Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals as Utah’s COVID Cases Rise We would make sure to contact Trace to see who had been in contact with the student who was infected,” he said. “Hopefully that would be a small group so the spread isn’t much, so hopefully we can still always put together a team and play that night.” The Bountiful vs. Highland high school football game on Friday night was cancelled after a player tested positive for COVID-19 from Highland, according to officials The news of a canceled game reminded many people how real COVID-19 still is and its impact on high school sports, Frasure said. I think when you hear that Bountiful has been cancelled, there’s stress, you’re concerned,” she said. ‘What’s going to happen? Are we going to limit ourselves to players again? Won’t we be able to fill the stands and cheer on our friends at every game? she said. For more information on COVID-19 recommendations for Utah schools from the State Department of Health, click here.

