Hayden tagged to lead Gator tennis programs | Sport





Allegheny Director of Athletics and Recreation Bill Ross has announced Dave Hayden as Gators’ new head coach for the men’s and women’s tennis programs. Hayden arrives in Meadville after spending the past six seasons as the head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs at nearby Westminster, a fellow NCAA Division III member. We were excited to find a coach with as much experience as Dave, Ross said. We look forward to seeing his recruiting links in the tennis community and region pay off for Allegheny Tennis. At Westminster, Hayden led the Titan women to a pair of NCAA Division III Championship appearances as they captured the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) title twice. He was also named PAC Womens Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2020. Over six seasons, Hayden coached more than 40 All-PAC honors. In addition to his coaching duties, Hayden was a member of the NCAA Division III Mens Tennis National Committee. Prior to Westminster, Hayden was the head coach of Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh for eight years. During that time, he was named the 2013 High School Coach of the Year by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Allegheny Mountain District. In addition, Hayden was also the Director of Tennis and owner of the Pittsburgh-based SWAT Tennis Academy. At SWAT, Hayden provided instruction and programming for junior players and adults ranging from beginners to tournament-level players. In that role, he also served as USTA Major Event Tournament Director and was named USTA/AMD Tournament Director of the Year in 2010. He also served as the Tournament Team Director for the Upper Saint Clair Tennis Development Program. In addition to coaching, Hayden is the owner and CEO of Hayden Management Group, a sports marketing and recruiting firm that provides recruitment and career advisory services in the sports industry. This is a great opportunity to be part of the great Gator team, said Hayden. I am excited to work with a talented group of student athletes and see what we can achieve on the field and in the classroom. Hayden graduated from Point Park University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He received the Point Parks Distinguished Alumni Award in 2003 and was also a member of the university’s Alumni Board of Directors.

