Minister of Uttarakhand urges CM to move hockey stadium to Vandana Katariya . to name





Uttarakhand Minister Swami Yatishwaranand wrote to Prime Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday demanding that the hockey stadium in Haridwars Roshnabad be renamed after Team India hockey player Vandana Katariya. Earlier, a cable car company Usha Breco Limited announced that namesakes of star Javelin pitcher and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Katariya will be able to take free rides to Mata Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar until August 22. [They] will have to show their Aadhaar card as proof of identity, said Usha Brecos regional manager Manoj Dobhal. Katariya was congratulated in her residence on Thursday by the Prime Minister for her performance at the Olympics. She also got a check from 25 million. Dhami called her Uttarakhands pride and went on to say that Katariya, as a member of the Indian women’s hockey team for more than 10 years, had made everyone proud through her dedication and hard work. The 29-year-old scored a hat-trick at the recently concluded Olympics, where the Indian women’s hockey team reached the semi-finals for the first time but narrowly missed a medal after losing the bronze medal game to Great Britain. Also read | ‘Nothing but pride’: India praised the women’s hockey team’s brave performance at the Tokyo Olympics On August 8, Dhami had awarded the Tilu Rauteli Prize to Katariya, which is awarded annually to 22 women for their exemplary services. In addition, the athlete was also named a brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao, Beti Padavo campaign in the states. The hockey star was welcomed in her native village of Aurangabad in Haridwar district on Wednesday after her return from Tokyo. It is a unique feeling to see so much admiration and wishes pour in. The Olympics in recent years have been a litmus test for hard work and intense training as a team, Katariya said, adding that although the Indian women’s hockey team missed out on the bronze medal, it has certainly won hearts from both people and [the] opposition [team]. After the women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match in the Olympics, a few people mocked the Katariyas family in Haridwar. According to the hockey player’s brother, Chandrashekhar Kataria, two men and some other unknown people made abusive remarks and accused Vandana and Dalit players of being responsible for the defeat. When we protested, they used coarser language and laughed at us for being Dalits. Our family is deeply shocked at a time when the whole country is proud of Vandanas’ ability and achievement, he added. Also read | Man arrested for cracking crackers, insulting outside Olympian Vandana Katarias’ house A person named Vijaypal was detained after a case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Section 504 (deliberate insult with intent to provoke violation of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, station house officer Lakhpat Butola said. A manhunt is underway to arrest other suspects. (With input from agencies)

