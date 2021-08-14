Gray again impressive, but done in by late homers (updated)

There are things you learn about ball players at 10pm in front of a sold-out crowd, and then there are things you learn about them at midnight in front of a few thousand fans who were ready to face the longest rain delay of the season. to wait .

They all matter in the end, and all of these experiences ultimately shape young ball players into the end products they will become in due course. And they don’t always have to yield positive results, no matter how much everyone would like to.

Tonight – er, make that this morning – the nationals decided it was time to find out about it Josiah Gray, the first and most notable of their 12 recent trade deadline takeovers featured here.

Gray’s overall reviews were undeniably positive. But the 23-year-old right-hander still has plenty of room to grow. And on this rain-soaked Friday night, it was fully visible.

Gray got the chance to pitch in the seventh inning for the first time this season — in both the majors and minors — and succumbed to the one thing that made him look human since joining the Nats: the solo homer.

A blast from Austin Riley to center right ruined an otherwise great rookie start, the third solo homer Gray left over his last three innings and the difference in the Nationals’ eventual 4-2 loss to the Braves.

“The fields that are not located and will be hit hard, and mostly they are home runs now,” he said in his post-game Zoom session with reporters. “Of course it’s frustrating to have to deal with every outing so far. But it’s just something you learn from, something you grow with as a baseball player. That’s something I’m looking forward to getting over that bump and learning from it.”

An East Coast ball game that started after all of the West Coast games had already started and ended after the entire scoreboard outside the city became final saw Gray excel against the same Atlanta setup he dominated six days ago, but faltered late due to his workload. increased.

The former Dodgers prospect, a key piece acquired for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, struckout six, walked no one and again showed an impressive repertoire of pitches. But he gave up solo homeruns in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning, which is all the Braves needed to emerge victorious, although they would add one more in the ninth off reliever Andres Machado for the record.

The Nationals, who had three chances with the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, have now lost 10 of 11, their only win coming thanks to Riley Adams’ scoring homer with two outs in the ninth in Atlanta on Saturday. Dating back to July 1, they have lost 28 out of 38.

“I can’t complain about the way these guys go out and play,” said manager Davey Martinez. “They’re playing hard. I see a lot of positive things, and that’s a good thing. We just need to get one hit, one doubles, one thing to get our way in a game, and things will start to turn around.”

This one stung mainly because of the late hour at which it happened. The threat of rain loomed all afternoon and it didn’t surprise anyone when the sail was rolled out around 5:45 pm. But the hope at the time was that the storm would blow through and the game could start on time. Or, worst case scenario, with just a short delay.

Then the rain came and it stayed, and it stayed and stayed longer. But since everyone was sure it wouldn’t last all night, they waited. And by 9:30 pm the fans were told to return to their seats, and a few minutes later the first pitch was announced for 10:15 pm

“I was just pacing around, watching some of the games in the clubhouse and batting cage, and occasionally checking the field to see how it was raining,” Gray said. “But then I kind of got the urge: if we’re going to play, I might as well start moving again. And shortly after, we got the 40-minute random play time. Thank God I was moving because if I wasn’t it would have been a real bummer.”

So it was that for the first time since August 12, 2017, the Nationals kicked off a home game this late, a miserable night best remembered by the terrifying image of Bryce Harper slipping on a wet first base and suffering what the entire park assumed as a torn ACL but turned out to be just a hyperextension and bone bruise.

Those who made it through tonight were not short of enthusiasm when the Nats finally took the field, with Gray leading the way. And their spirits only got a boost from the rookie’s dynamite top of the first, in which he retired the side on 12 pitches, striking out Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman.

The Nationals lineup gave fans reason to cheer in the bottom of the first, scoring two quick runs off Charlie Morton thanks to Victor Robles’ leadoff double, singles by Alcides Escobar and Juan Soto and a sacrifice flies by Josh Bell.

But that’s all the Nats would get against Morton, wasting several other chances to add a third, fourth or fifth run on the veteran righthander. And that meant Gray’s margin of error was small.

It didn’t matter for four innings, as the young righthander was on point and allowed only one runner to reach base while striking out five batters. At that point, he had pitched a total of nine innings against the Braves in the past week, giving up a total of one earned run on five hits and one unintended walk while striking out 15.

“I like how balanced he is,” Martinez said. “And today he showed some emotion. He’s one of those quiet guys who just goes out and does his job. But he gave up the first homerun and he wasn’t happy about that. I like that about him. He went back out and continued to pound the attack zone. It’s good to see.”

However, as the clock approached midnight, Gray began to fade, victimized not by sustained rallies or a complete loss of command, but by the longball. Atlanta got him three times, once each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, with Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies and Riley each hitting a solo homerun.

As careful as they’ve been with him thus far, the Nationals could have made it to Gray after sixth, when his pitch count was 77. But Martinez decided to push him and see how he reacted.

“It’s part of his growth,” Martinez said. “His number of pitches is low. We tried to get him to 90 pitches. I thought he did a really good job.”

Riley’s ensuing leadoff homerun to a 2-2 fastball over the plate may have suggested it was the wrong call. But these days, the Nats are trying to learn what they’ve got and give young building blocks a chance to prove their worth. On this late night — or early morning, depending on how you want to see it — they learned that Gray does indeed have the gear and poise to be a big part of the future, but is still far from a finished product.

“I knew I could go out and get those hitters out again with my best stuff,” he said. “I was really excited to go there for seventh. Obviously it didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to. But that’s something you always want. You always want to get that ball.”