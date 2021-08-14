Cricket: England fans fling bottle corks at KL Rahul, Virat Kohli’s response goes viral – WATCH, Sports News

Netizens were left furious after an incident occurred on day 3 of the second test between India and England on Saturday. Some of the crowd at Lord’s hurled bottle corks at Indian batsman KL Rahul.

The incident took place on the 69th over of England’s innings and Rahul was standing at the third man limit when he complained about something being thrown from the crowd.

India captain Virat Kohli, who was fielding on the briefs, was not happy with the incident and signaled him to throw it back to the crowd.

The video of Virat Kohli flagging KL Rahul went viral on social media and the incident got a lot of reaction from the netizens. Twitteratis lashed out at the unruly crowd, calling it unacceptable.

England don’t spare their own players…racism….we saw at the Euro Cup final….they can’t stand competition…the worst crowd in the world poonam gosar karani (@poonamkarani) August 14, 2021

England skipper Joe Root got his 22nd Test century for his country to bring his side back into the game after losing quick wickets. England now trail by 48 runs, as India scored 364 runs in the first innings.