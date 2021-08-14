Thunder Basin wants to become a threat on the tennis courts | local

Entering its fifth year, the Thunder Basin High School tennis team is missing one thing: crowning its first individual state champion.

Both the Bolts boys and girls teams finished ninth in the state tournament last year. The highest finish for Thunder Basin on record was sixth place in 2019 by the girls and eighth place in 2018 by the boys.

Paul Stevens has been at the helm of the program since the school opened in 2017. Stevens was a former assistant at Campbell County and played tennis for the Camels before graduating in 2003.

Our goal is to get as many players as possible on the last day of the state, Stevens said. Last year, frankly, we didn’t have a very good state tournament. So my goal is to better make sure the kids are prepared so they played our best at the end of the season.

The Bolts have a quick turnaround to get back into the rhythm of things on the field. Thunder Basin had its first practice on Monday and will open the season on Saturday with a road double against Torrington.

Thirteen girls and seven boys showed up for the first day of training, Stevens said.

With just five days of practice to determine his starting position, Stevens uses a combination of what he sees in practice and what he sees in challenge matches between his own players.

In challenge matches, teammates compete against each other to simulate a live game.

You can see kids competing in a match who are a very different player in practice, Stevens said. It’s not always a guarantee or a given that if they beat the other kid you get to play above them, but it sure is a big part of the equation.

Girls led by upperclassmen

Top returnees to the Bolts girls’ team are older twin sisters Maggie and Katie Bruse. Maggie played at number 1 in doubles last year, while Katie played at number 2 in doubles.

Juniors Sarah Rasse and Hallie Angelos return after playing at No. 3 in doubles last year and senior Ali Morgan is also moving up the league despite not playing at varsity last year.

We have a lot of experience in the girls team as a whole. Having kids who have been there before is really great. It’s huge, Stevens said. Not only are there kids returning, but almost every girl who’s in the mix for varsity played tennis this summer.

Those are girls who have really bought in and want to have a successful season.

Boys only have one senior and two returnees

The Thunder Basin boys’ team has only one senior going into Saturday’s season opener with Torrington.

Senior Luke Lass played at No. 2 in doubles last year with Josh Lubben, who graduated in the spring. Senior Matt Mobley, who played No. 1 in singles last year, did not return to the team this year, Stevens said.

Its weird to me because in the past Ive never really had that leading role, Lass said. This year as the only senior, I’ve essentially pushed that role onto me. I’ll take it, admittedly, but it’s still a little weird for me and I’m not used to it yet.

Last year, No. 2 singles player Carson Hanson and No. 1 doubles pair Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller also graduated.

All in all, the Bolts boys are only returning two varsity starters from last year’s team, with sophomore Josh Klaassen returning after playing number 3 doubles a year ago.

With just two kids returning, those challenge matches will be even more of a factor in terms of figuring out some skill levels and figuring out where kids are, Stevens said. We have some strong sophomores and a strong freshman on the team, but a lot is being asked of those kids this year.

The combination of having inexperienced players and not much practice time before the season starts creates an urgency for Stevens to prepare his players both mentally and physically, he said.

There are many different aspects of the game to cover, but the #1 priority is being in shape, Stevens said. You have to be able to do the things you worked on in practice in a competition. Competitions are so much different from practice.

Lass plans to move to singles and hopes to earn the No. 1 slot for the Bolts. The difference between singles and doubles is huge, but it’s a change the senior is happy to welcome in his senior year.

Id really like to see me more capable than I have before, Lass said.

He placed eighth in the state, his sophomore and hopes to make some semifinals in the state this year.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams open the conference program on Thursday with home games against Cody and Powell.

The Bolts play Cody at 10am and Powell at TBHS at 3pm.