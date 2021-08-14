Sports
Making a case for a blank check Max Scherzer extension
If the Dodgers continue to be called a “super team,” they might as well keep spending in line with reputation.
Fortunately, a target for 2022 and beyond (though not.) That far beyond) just fell into their lap, thanks to Andrew Friedman’s deadline-maneuvering.
After a brief flirtation with the San Diego Padres that was perhaps less serious than the initial coverage suggested, Friedman managed to strike a truly special deal that both gave Los Angeles and Max Scherzer and Trea Turner for the remainder of 2021.
Turner will also be in attendance next year and Scherzer should join him. Really, the Dodgers have nothing to lose by putting their cards on the table.
Scherzer has already gone down as one of the greatest free agent signings of all time to the team that signed him to a long-term deal.
Based on his 2021 season so far, it also seems likely that he will be a very impactful addition to whatever team offers him his next two- or three-year deal. With their unlimited amount of cash, why? should not have to that’s the Dodgers?
The Dodgers should let Max Scherzer stay in California for however much money he wants. Blank check extension.
Scherzer’s new deal will by definition be a short-term commitment, and there is certainly no indication yet that he will lose all effectiveness over the coming seasons.
And you know what, even if he does? Doesn’t matter! Which acquisition is he preventing? The short-term benefits far outweigh the likelihood that he won’t be good (or great, or excellent) by 2023. You’ll hardly ever find a safer deal on an elite talent. Scherzer costs nothing but money, he wants to stay in place, and he doesn’t want to stay that long.
Those who were ready to crow about the Dodgers making a “super team” are certainly not ready for the talk, but LA clearly needs more depth to start pitching. No one knows if Trevor Bauer will return to the greats. Clayton Kershaw’s injury concerns have escalated this season. Neither Tony Gonsolin nor David Price can offer length right now, or presumably next year, and Dustin May will be unavailable for quite some time. Josiah Gray switched places with Scherzer.
The closet is not bare, but it is closer than it has been.
Baseball fans seem to have a problem with teams expanding to add top talent. For some reason, they have been conditioned to accept that their own ownership groups pass on impactful additions, and seem to believe that this logic should apply to all teams. When the opportunity to keep in touch with Max Scherzer presents itself, and the pitching-needy Dodgers look the other way simply because he at luxurious, that would be a big mistake.
Scherzer brings championship swagger and attitude to the bump every time he takes to the field, and has his acey stuff up front this one long. We can’t think of a reason why it shouldn’t take another two years.
Fortunately, that might be all it takes to keep him in Dodger Blue.
